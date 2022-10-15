‘A yin and yang’: Alice and John Coltrane honored with a festival at Penn Live

“If you listen to what they were composing, it’s easier for me to see how alike and how different they are at the same time,” she said.

Many fans of jazz — and even those who are not — will likely recognize John Coltrane before Alice, but for Benjamin it was the other way around. Benjamin was first introduced to the work of Alice Coltrane having no idea who her husband was, by a friend who played some of her records.

“One of my best friends was family friends with Alice Coltrane, and she had a song by Alice called ‘Turiya and Ramakrishna,’ that she loved,” Benjamin said.

“It was just super soulful. It had a freedom to it,” she said. “It sounds like a style of music that had no genre. It was free of genre, free of everything.”

Benjamin said she went through “a bit of an obsession” getting all of Alice Coltrane’s albums. By chance she flipped through one of the CD booklets to see a dedication: “All praise to John Coltrane.”

“When I saw that, I said, ‘Oh, maybe she has a brother or something,’” she said.

With the help of a search engine Benjamin quickly learned about John Coltrane and the huge impact he had on jazz, which started Benjamin on a project to listen to all of his albums in chronological order.

Benjamin has since become a sought-after saxophone performer, touring with Alicia Keys and Missy Elliot, and playing during President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration celebrations.