The new season at Penn Live Arts will feature performances that address gun violence.

For its 2023-2024 season, which opens this weekend at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Penn Live has asked the Philadelphia-based dancer and choreographer Rennie Harris and the New York City theater group Negro Ensemble Company, Inc., (NEC) to be artists-in-residence.

They will present work under the banner of “Toll the Bell: A Cry for Peace,” a series within the season. Harris will present updated versions of pieces he has presented before, including “Students of the Asphalt Jungle” and “March of the Antman.” The NEC will premiere an evening of new, one-act plays about gun violence. They will also stage Charles Fuller’s “Zooman and the Sign,” a 1979 drama about gun violence set in North Philadelphia.

Christopher A. Gruits, the executive and artistic director of Penn Live Arts, said the artists will address gun violence in a relevant and exciting way.

“There’s going to be a wide range of emotion that comes out of that work. Some of it will be tragic but some of it will also be beautiful,” he said. “It’s really an opportunity to shine light on the issue but to interpret it in a way that, hopefully, can be deeply impactful for audiences, rather than somebody just listening to the news and hearing the grim statistics.”