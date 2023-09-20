‘Transforming the art form of ceramics’: Philly artist Roberto Lugo wins $250,000 Heinz Award

The Heinz Award is named after John Heinz, an heir of the Heinz ketchup company and former Pennsylvania senator who died in a plane crash in 1991. The Family Foundation has been giving out cash awards in various categories — including economy and environment — since 1993.

Lugo said he had known of the award’s prestige since he studied at Penn State University, not far from Pittsburgh. But had not realized it comes with a quarter million dollar prize.

As a father of two children (5 and 9 years old), a homeowner, and someone saddled with student loan debt, Lugo said the $250,000 will go a long way toward establishing personal financial freedom.

“Being an artist, I never thought I’d be able to do something like own a house. I never thought I’d have a full-time job teaching. I never thought I’d be able to pay off my student debt. All those things just seem like pipe dreams to be honest,” said Lugo, who teaches full time at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art.

“You make art and keep your head down and just think about what you’re trying to say with it, and hope that it all works out,” he said.

Lugo’s work is closely tied to his own upbringing. Growing up poor in Kensington, he was often surrounded by criminal elements as many men in his life were involved in illegal activity, including brothers and cousins who would be incarcerated at various times.

Lugo recalls feeling, as a young person, that there were no opportunities available to him to become successful at anything. Until he found pottery. Now, his work has been collected by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Art Boston, and many others.