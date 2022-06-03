New Philly mural honors The Roots’ Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter

The mural was made in a partnership with Clay Studio and Mural Arts Philadelphia. This is not the first time Trotter has been the subject of a mural in Philadelphia. In 2013 Mural Arts put the entire Roots band on a wall along South Street.

Even before that, Trotter said his very first run-in with Mural Arts was back when it was the Anti-Graffiti Network and he was a young scofflaw.

“Mural Arts has always occupied a very special place in my heart because it’s where I began as a miscreant, a deviant,” said Trotter, explaining he was once sentenced to community hours cleaning graffiti with the Anti-Graffiti Network.

“I started as a graffiti writer around the age of 10. I wasn’t super successful,” he said. “By 12, I’d gotten arrested and I was sentenced to a couple hundred hours of scrub-time by a mean judge.”

The mural has been years in the making. The decision to put “The Talented Mr. Trotter” in the Clay Studio building was made before the building existed.

The mural is a visualization of community-based education that is a core principle of the Clay Studio. The organization moved from its somewhat cramped location in Old City to a larger, purpose-built building in Kensington in order to be able to offer more classes and run its traveling ceramic program — the Claymobile — under the same roof.

“This mural, our partnership, the artist who created it, and the artist highlighted in it offer you all and others a chance to reflect, be inspired, and think about what it means to be a part of a larger community,” said Clay Studio director Jennifer Martin to a crowd of a couple hundred people gathered at the mural dedication.

Trotter said being included in this mural, in this neighborhood, is one of the highest honors he has received in his much-lauded career.

“Mentorship is important, reaching back to your community and to the young people of your community is important,” he said. “Encouraging arts education is important. That has been my saving grace and the saving grace for so many people.”

“So, yeah, this is huge,” said Trotter.