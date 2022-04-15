The Clay Studio opens new building in Kensington, for Kensington

This building is a new start for the Clay Studio. The 48-year-old organization has been cramped in a double-wide storefront building on 2nd Street since 1980. This building on North American Street is not only purpose-built from the ground up to give the organization more room – going from 21,000 to 34,000 square feet – but allows the Clay Studio to engage in what Martin calls “radical hospitality.”

“The building is literally designed around community and collaboration and exchange of ideas at every turn throughout the space,” Martin said. “That’s why the building is a cultural shift for the organization. We have spaces to come together. You may be an amateur that’s never touched clay before and you’re interacting with an international artist who is a professional in the field. Everyone is equal.”

Martin said she scoured the city looking at empty buildings that could be repurposed into a large-scale ceramic workshop, gallery, and community space.

She finally settled on a vacant lot in Kensington to custom-design a new construction along a corridor where other artists and artisan spaces are established: across the street is the Crane Arts building filled with artist studios, exhibition spaces, and the TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image; up the street is the Next Fab maker space.

The four-story building not only has dedicated spaces for each phase of ceramics — a design room, a throwing room, a glazing room, firing kilns — it also has spaces reserved for after-school children’s programs, amateur adult classes, and professional artist studios.

There are also spaces just for community events: a roof deck, a lecture auditorium, and a street-level viewing area where passersby can watch artists at work.

Later this month, the inaugural exhibition “Making Place Matter” will open in the art gallery with work by three artists based in the United States — Kukuli Velarde, Molly Hatch, and Ibrahim Said — who have created work interpreting their distinct heritages from Peru, Britain, and Egypt.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a symposium in June around modern ceramic art that is geographically specific.

“We were really thinking about the idea of moving from one place to another, and what that would mean for our organization and what it would mean for the neighborhood we were moving to,” said curator Jennifer Zwilling.

Both the exhibition and the building itself were designed in consultation with community advisory committees. The Clay Studio asked artists, longtime collaborators, and residents of the Kensington neighborhood to convene several times over the last five years to talk about what it means for the Clay Studio to relocate to North American Street and how it can best accommodate its new neighbors.