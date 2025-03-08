From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mural Arts Philadelphia has developed methods to engage Kensington residents in public art projects, where poverty and addiction has taken a heavy toll.

Now those methods have been exported to Ukraine, where artists are learning trauma-informed community art techniques to help residents there cope with the ravages of war.

The fruit of their labor is now on view at the Pearlstein Gallery of Drexel University. “Petrykivka Garden,” a 6-by-12-foot floral mural based on the traditional petrykivka folk painting method, was created in collaboration with visiting artists from Ukraine and day-labor artists hired through Mural Arts’ Color Me Back program in Kensington.

Over the last 18 months, two groups of Ukrainian artists have come to Philadelphia to take workshops with Mat Tomezsko, who has been the lead artist on Mural Arts’ “Garden Wall” project. The mural is a puzzle of triangles, each painted by an individual hired via Color Me Back, a program that identifies low-income and housing insecure people and pays them $50 per 3.5-hour shift to work on public art projects.

“Garden Wall” served as a model for Ukrainians and Color Me Back participants to make their own collaborative mural.

The visit by Ukrainian artists and public health workers was organized by the European Institute of Public Health Policy to have them learn from Health Federation of Philadelphia and the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. The department has a longstanding partnership with Mural Arts, called Porch Light, that uses public art programs to engage people in mental health and social support services.

Mural Arts Executive Director Jane Golden said the goal was to foster meaningful community support in areas beset by trauma such as Kensington and Ukraine.

“I see it more broadly with our Porch Light work and our Restorative Justice work that people often feel alone and isolated,” she said. “They have lived through trauma and the feeling of being not just alienated from the world, but a sense of loss. That’s something that is very similar. That is universal.”