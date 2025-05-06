An instructive story

One statistic points out the enduring value of the program: 50% of students at Mural Arts become instructors.

Timell Floyd-Sherard is one of them.

An assistant teaching artist at Mural Arts Philadelphia, Floyd-Sherard said he began his relationship with the group when he was a 16-year-old ninth grader at William L. Sayre High School in West Philadelphia.

Now 27, Floyd-Sherard has worked at Mural Arts for about four years. He always wanted to be an artist, he said.

“I was looking for an after-school arts program and Mural Arts happened to be in my high school,” Floyd-Sherard said. “We had a lot of activities and field trips. We had visiting artists come in and show us how to do artwork.”

One of the murals he worked on while a student at Mural Arts was at Elmwood Park, in Southwest Philadelphia, which brought attention to the problem of too much plastic waste in the city.

At Murtal Arts, Floyd-Sherard said he was able to hone his technical art skills, learning how to use different mediums, such as paint, watercolors and different types of markers.

“I specialize in visual arts, photography and Photoshop and am pretty adept at 3D art, working with popsicle sticks or balsa wood,” he said.

Eylydia Knight, 17, is a senior at Science Leadership Academy High School. She is currently in the Mural Arts’ advanced class and agreed with Floyd-Sherard.

In addition to the technical art skills she learned while working on a project to decorate a community free-food fridge, she said she also learned soft skills such as communications and teamwork, and became more confident in the process.

“I am passionate about art. It’s helped me find myself. I feel like emotion is the language of the soul and art is here to help us translate it so that others can understand,” Knight said. “As for my plans after high school, I’m planning to study architecture in college.”

She joined the program in 2022, when she was in middle school and said her experience there, and the portfolio she is building with Mural Arts, will help launch her college career.

Natalie Gearin, program manager of the advanced class, said it is designed to provide these exact future benefits.

“They are really interested in honing their skills, whether it be for college or professionally,” she said.

The students in the program are surveyed, she said, to better understand how the technical art skills they have learned, along with soft skills such as communications, collaboration and use of tools and technology, are beneficial to their college and career aspirations.

“We trend positive on those questions. With the surveying that we do, we try to measure a lot of things,” Gearin said. “We are trying to measure technical proficiency.”