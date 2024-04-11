Norristown-area Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Elmwood Park

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

More than 100 members of the Norristown Islamic Society gathered at Elmwood Park in Norristown on Wednesday to celebrate with a picnic. Earlier in the morning, they attended prayers at the Norristown Islamic Society mosque.

During Ramadan, many Muslims fast from sunrise to sundown. Eid al-Fitr is the joyful holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, and continues through the following three days.

Kids played catch with a football while some twirled in their finest clothes, as community members shared food and conversations at tables set up in the park.

For Akbar Hossain, who grew up in Norristown and who now serves as Gov. Shapiro’s secretary of policy and planning, the celebration was a welcome sight.

Norristown has always been an “incredibly diverse community,” Hossain said, but these kinds of public gatherings for the Muslim community weren’t as common when he was growing up.

“When I first moved here, I couldn’t imagine so many Muslims getting together in an open space. I moved here during 9/11,” Hossain said. “And to think about how far the community has come, I’m proud of the community. And also knowing that this is not just Muslims coming together, right, you’ve got members of all different faiths, you know, [which] helped build what you’re seeing today.”

Community members noted that the recent trend of area school districts closing for Eid al-Fitr has been a huge benefit to Muslim families and it has allowed them to celebrate the holiday together.

“I like the acceptance,” Iman Ahmad said. “I like the fact that they’ve embraced the Muslims in America as part of the fiber and the fabric of American society. It’s more inclusion. It’s not the exclusion. It’s not the other or them or those people. And that’s what I like about it.”

Ammara Chaudhry said that this type of inclusion is especially important for Muslim children.

“When a big event like Ramadan comes, it’s not celebrated in the media, it’s not celebrated commercially. So our children do feel that, ‘No, we are not represented,’” she said.

But with schools closing and families being able to have celebrations in public spaces, that lack of representation changes, Chaudhry said.

“This is beautiful for us. I mean, this is absolutely wonderful, the fact that we can just come out in the open and just celebrate and … let people see that. You know, yes, we are peaceful, yes we celebrate. Yes, we are normal,” she said.