Mayor Jim Kenney and faith leaders from across Philadelphia encouraged people to connect with people of different faiths to learn about each other’s traditions and cultures.

Thursday’s event, “Breaking Fast, Confronting Hate,” took place on the final day of Ramadan — and more than a week after Easter and Passover. The rare convergence of the three Abrahamic faith observances was a focal point of the speakers’ addresses.

“Ramadan reminds us that it’s important to bring our time, our bodies, and our thoughts into disciplined alignment with our values and our morals,” Kenney said. “Passover helps us remember the importance of resisting injustice so that all can experience freedom. And Easter offers us the important reminder that life is joyous and offers many second chances to learn and to grow.”