Philadelphia faith leaders stress importance of connecting whilst ‘Breaking Fast, Confronting Hate’
The event took place on the final day of Ramadan. The rare convergence this year of the three Abrahamic faith observances was a focal point of the speakers’ addresses.
Mayor Jim Kenney and faith leaders from across Philadelphia encouraged people to connect with people of different faiths to learn about each other’s traditions and cultures.
Thursday’s event, “Breaking Fast, Confronting Hate,” took place on the final day of Ramadan — and more than a week after Easter and Passover. The rare convergence of the three Abrahamic faith observances was a focal point of the speakers’ addresses.
“Ramadan reminds us that it’s important to bring our time, our bodies, and our thoughts into disciplined alignment with our values and our morals,” Kenney said. “Passover helps us remember the importance of resisting injustice so that all can experience freedom. And Easter offers us the important reminder that life is joyous and offers many second chances to learn and to grow.”
Rabbi Eli Freedman of Congregation Rodeph Shalom spoke on the Counting of the Omer, or the 49 days between Passover and Shavuot. It represents the Jewish journey out of slavery from Egypt to Mount Sinai.
“We still believe what we were taught before ever we stood at Sinai’s foot, that wherever we go is eternally Egypt,” Freedman said. “That there is a better place, a promised land, but the journey to that promised land requires all of us walking hand in hand, marching together.”
Imam Quaiser Abdullah reminded attendees to make consistent efforts to build relationships and connect across the boundaries of faith and cultures.
“We are here to be each other’s role models in the flesh,” Abdullah said. “And if we make that commitment to elevate the human condition, there’s something for each of us to do. There is something for each of us to do, no matter how small or insignificant we might think it is.”
The break fast also came on what would be Philadelphia Director of Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs Reverend Naomi Washington-Leapheart’s last day in the position. She said the convergence of the three Abrahamic holidays allowed the communities to reconnect.
“May this convergence remind us that we really do belong to each other and with each other,” Washington-Leapheart said. “May you be blessed by the holy collisions around you, and may you see the resurrections that perhaps were invisible to you before.”
Washington-Leapheart joined the Mayor’s Office in 2019. A press release from the Mayor’s Office says, “The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs will continue to serve as the bridge through which our diverse faith communities in Philadelphia can regularly engage with the City.”
