Donate

Philadelphia faith leaders stress importance of connecting whilst ‘Breaking Fast, Confronting Hate’

The event took place on the final day of Ramadan. The rare convergence this year of the three Abrahamic faith observances was a focal point of the speakers’ addresses.

A room full of people seated at tables.

The event, "Breaking Fast, Confronting Hate," took place on the final day of Ramadan, and more than a week after Easter and Passover. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Mayor Jim Kenney and faith leaders from across Philadelphia encouraged people to connect with people of different faiths to learn about each other’s traditions and cultures.

Thursday’s event, “Breaking Fast, Confronting Hate,” took place on the final day of Ramadan — and more than a week after Easter and Passover. The rare convergence of the three Abrahamic faith observances was a focal point of the speakers’ addresses.

Mayor Kenney addresses a room of people.
Mayor Jim Kenney addressed attendees of multiple faiths at City Hall on Apr. 20, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“Ramadan reminds us that it’s important to bring our time, our bodies, and our thoughts into disciplined alignment with our values and our morals,” Kenney said. “Passover helps us remember the importance of resisting injustice so that all can experience freedom. And Easter offers us the important reminder that life is joyous and offers many second chances to learn and to grow.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

  • A close-up of a lit, decorated candle.
    The event, "Breaking Fast, Confronting Hate," took place on the final day of Ramadan, and more than a week after Easter and Passover. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Muhammed Said Selmanlar speaks into a microphone.
    Muhammed Said Selmanlar, the Executive Director of the Peace Islands Institute Pennsylvania emceed "Breaking Fast, Confronting Hate," at Philadelphia City Hall on Apr. 20, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A close-up of someone playing a string instrument.
    Traditional music was performed throughout the evening as people connected through their various faiths and cultures. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • People play music.
    Traditional music was performed throughout the evening as people connected through their various faiths and cultures. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Rabbi Eli Freedman of Congregation Rodeph Shalom spoke on the Counting of the Omer, or the 49 days between Passover and Shavuot. It represents the Jewish journey out of slavery from Egypt to Mount Sinai.

“We still believe what we were taught before ever we stood at Sinai’s foot, that wherever we go is eternally Egypt,” Freedman said. “That there is a better place, a promised land, but the journey to that promised land requires all of us walking hand in hand, marching together.”

Rabbi Eli Freedman speaks into a microphone.
Rabbi Eli Freedman told attendees “the journey to the Promised Land requires all of us walking together.” (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Imam Quaiser Abdullah reminded attendees to make consistent efforts to build relationships and connect across the boundaries of faith and cultures.

“We are here to be each other’s role models in the flesh,” Abdullah said. “And if we make that commitment to elevate the human condition, there’s something for each of us to do. There is something for each of us to do, no matter how small or insignificant we might think it is.”

Imam Quaiser Abdullah speaks into a microphone.
Imam Quaiser Abdullah focused on the idea of renewal in all faiths during the event at City Hall. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The break fast also came on what would be Philadelphia Director of Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs Reverend Naomi Washington-Leapheart’s last day in the position. She said the convergence of the three Abrahamic holidays allowed the communities to reconnect.

“May this convergence remind us that we really do belong to each other and with each other,” Washington-Leapheart said. “May you be blessed by the holy collisions around you, and may you see the resurrections that perhaps were invisible to you before.”

Reverend Naomi Washington-Leapheart embraces someone.
Reverend Naomi Washington-Leapheart embraced many throughout the evening, as Thursday was her last day as the city’s Director of Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Washington-Leapheart joined the Mayor’s Office in 2019. A press release from the Mayor’s Office says, “The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs will continue to serve as the bridge through which our diverse faith communities in Philadelphia can regularly engage with the City.”

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate