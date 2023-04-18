Tone Barr, community liaison director at The Philadelphia Masjid in West Philadelphia, said staff there have been performing more and more janazahs — or funerals, for gun violence victims and especially for teenagers.

“The kids are getting younger and younger … the women and children are not even safe no more,” he said.

Barr buried Nicolas Elizalde, the 14-year-old who was fatally shot near Roxborough High School last October.

“And then not even a week later I was burying another 16-year-old who was gunned down from gun violence,” he said. “It was just back to back janazahs for kids that week.”

So far 93% of 2023’s fatal shooting victims in the city are male and 80% are Black, according to Philadelphia Police Department data. About 6% of fatal shooting victims, are under age 18.

Sonnia Brown, a Muslim mother who runs grief sessions for moms who’ve lost children with violence prevention group Mothers in Charge, said faith groups have a responsibility to work together on solutions.

“Whether you’re in the mosque, whether you’re in the churches … we all are tired of burying young people,” she said.

An estimated 80% of Philadelphia Muslims are Black, according to the local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, compared to only 20% of U.S. Muslims.

African slaves who practiced Islam, including those who were religious scholars, were forcibly brought to Philadelphia in the 17th century from Senegal, Gambia and other nations, said Taseem Siddiqi, a Drexel University historian with a focus in Africana studies. She said historical documents describe African Muslims gathering in Washington Square at that time in an attempt to preserve a sense of community.

“You see the continuities of the practice even though you saw the forced adoption of Christianity in places like South Carolina and Georgia,” she said.

While people of African descent make up the bulk of Philadelphia’s present-day Black Muslim community, Siddiqi notes that there was also a high rate of uptake among Black Philadelphians in the mid-1950’s, when civil rights activist Malcolm X began ministering at the Nation of Islam’s Temple 12 near Cecil B. Moore Avenue and 26th Street according to the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education.

“Because of our experiences with slavery and apartheid, we’ve been very involved in the Black freedom struggle,” said Siddiqi, who is Muslim. “We’re on the front of a radical human rights movement — fighting for housing, fighting gun violence.”

Bilal Qayyum, a longtime gun violence activist who is Black and Muslim, recently spoke at a public forum about the crisis and called on Muslim leaders to step up.

“In the Black community it’s clearly the fastest-growing religion,” he told WHYY. “So the more imams are involved in the mosque and talking about what’s going on in the streets … It could have an effect on what’s happening in the city.”

Starting early

On a recent afternoon at Bait-ul-Aafiyat, a trio of teenage boys lounged in the mosque’s main lobby, playing on their phones and waiting for the iftar, or nightly fast-breaking.

Tahjir, 16, wore traditional garb he said he mostly saves for Ramadan — a turban and a long, white shirt called a thobe.

He and his younger brother grew up Muslim, and started attending services here earlier this year. He says being part of the mosque keeps him “out of trouble.”

“Not like everybody else not carrying guns and doing drugs and all that,” he said. “It helps me stay focused on stuff.”

About a week ago, their friend Bruce, 15, started to tag along. Bruce said he likes the way his Muslim friends carry themselves.

He said if more kids came to the mosque, there would be fewer shootings on the streets.

“Most people don’t always have somewhere to go where they could just chill and pray,” he said. “It’ll keep kids out of danger, especially the younger kids that’s not in danger yet but slowly making their way there.”

The mosque runs after school programs where young people learn the tenets of Islam, play basketball, and get help with schoolwork.