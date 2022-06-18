A coalition of Christian church leaders and anti-violence activists have come together to interrupt the cycle of violence in Philadelphia. Part of the effort will take place this Father’s Day, as the group brings resources to street corners impacted by gun violence in Nicetown, Tioga and North and Northwest sections of Philadelphia.

“We are engaging with individuals on those corners, along those corridors, and we’re bringing employment resources, trauma care resources, faith based resources,” said G. Lamar Stewart, senior pastor of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church and founder of TaylorMADE Opportunities, during an interview with WHYY Host Cherri Gregg. “We’re bringing prayer, hope, love, compassion and opportunities and connections to those neighborhoods.

Stewart is the lead organizer of Corners to Connections, a 30-day gun violence interruption initiative. He says their goal is to take aim at the root causes of gun violence by providing an alternative for individuals most likely to shoot or get shot.

“Poverty is certainly one of those root causes, education is certainly one of those root causes, and housing insecurity is one of those root causes,” says Stewart, “and so we believe that as we begin to address the root causes of violence, we certainly want to interrupt the cycle.”