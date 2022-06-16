Philly defender association calls for pay parity with DA’s office

The Defender Association of Philadelphia has been engaged in a public battle demanding additional city funding for attorneys and staff. The office seeks a $5.8 million budget increase to address pay disparities between attorneys and staff in the defender’s office compared to those working in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

“There are the disparities in funding not just between our office and the district attorney’s office, but also virtually every other city agency — and it’s a huge disparity,” said Keisha Hudson, leader of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, during an interview with WHYY host Cherri Gregg.

Hudson compares the starting pay for first-year public defenders, $54,000, to that of first-year prosecutors, $63,000.

“I want to make clear, our new attorneys are new public defenders who go to law school and graduate law school with an immense student debt burden,” she says, “They come to our office because they’re committed to doing the work.”

The DAP started a social media campaign, #FundPhillyDefenders, highlighting the pay disparities. She notes that the gap grows when it comes to attorneys with longer tenures.