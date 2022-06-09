Two men charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced murder charges for two men taken into custody following Saturday’s mass shooting on South Street.
According to Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore, Quadir Dukes-Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, but is now 18, are both charged with murder.
Dukes-Hill is specifically charged in the murder of Alexis Quinn, and Whittington is charged in the murder of 22-year-old Kristopher Minners, Pescatore said.
Dukes-Hill and Whittington were both taken into custody in Richmond, Virginia.
The DA’s office said, at this time, it appears the two suspects were firing randomly when they hit the two victims. However, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner noted that the circumstances remain under investigation.
On Monday, police announced the arrests of two additional suspects for their alleged roles in the weekend shooting that killed three people and left 11 others shot and wounded.
Only Action News was there as a man identified as Rashaan Vereen, 34, was taken into police headquarters on Monday night. U.S. Marshals made the arrest in the 2300 block of Hemberger Street in South Philadelphia.
He is being charged with attempted murder and other related offenses.
A second suspect, Quran Garner, 18, is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement. He did not have a license to carry a gun, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said.
According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant for charges of murder has been approved, though, authorities are not releasing the same of the suspect at this time.
“The District Attorney’s Office has approved an arrest warrant for the murder of one of the two innocent bystanders killed during the South Street mass shooting on Saturday night. We will not be releasing identifying information until such time as that individual is brought into custody by law enforcement,” the DA’s office said Wednesday.
Among the three people killed were two innocent bystanders, identified as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners and 27-year-old Alexis Quinn.
The third person killed has been identified as 34-year-old Gregory “Japan” Jackson, who authorities said was one of the shooters.
Of the 11 wounded, a man identified as Mika Townes remains in serious condition.
Surveillance video obtained by ABC News and 6abc shows what unfolded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on South Street.
In the video, Jackson and Townes are seen exchanging words. Then Jackson pulls a gun. The video then shows Jackson and Vereen beating Townes, followed by a gunfire exchange. Both Townes and Jackson are hit.
The DA’s office said both Jackson and Townes had a license to carry.
Police sources confirm Vereen is the man seen in the video picking up Jackson’s gun and passing it off to someone in a blue hoodie. Then he stays with Jackson.
Garner was identified as one of the shooters.
“Quran Garner is on video shooting back toward the area where the initial confrontation takes place between Gregory Jackson and Mika Townes, who is a victim in this particular case. (Quran Garner), it’s our belief, was a friend or was with Mika Townes when this initial altercation starts,” Pescatore said.
“After the initial altercation, guns are drawn by Gregory Jackson and Mika Townes. Gregory Jackson shoots at Mika Townes first. Mika Townes returns fire, shooting and killing Gregory Jackson. As a result of that, Quran Garner then begins to fire down the street towards South Street, towards where the initial confrontation took place.”
Officials said officers assigned to the 200 block of South Street heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded.
Investigators said Garner then pointed his gun at police. Officers fired and hit his hand.
“It is at that point that Philadelphia police began to shoot after Quran Garner pulls a gun, has gone out and looks in their direction. They shoot at him, shooting his hands,” Pescatore said.
Pescatore said Garner was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for surgery for “an injury sustained when the police shot back at him.”
Pescatore said Garner used a ghost gun with an extended magazine. It was left at the scene.
The DA’s Office said they believe several of those connected to the shooting are part of the local boxing scene.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said at least four guns – three 9mm weapons and one 40-caliber firearm – were involved in the mass shooting. He said it is possible there are more firearms involved.