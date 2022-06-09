Two men charged with murder in South Street mass shooting

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced murder charges for two men taken into custody following Saturday’s mass shooting on South Street.

According to Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore, Quadir Dukes-Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, but is now 18, are both charged with murder.

Dukes-Hill is specifically charged in the murder of Alexis Quinn, and Whittington is charged in the murder of 22-year-old Kristopher Minners, Pescatore said.

Dukes-Hill and Whittington were both taken into custody in Richmond, Virginia.

The DA’s office said, at this time, it appears the two suspects were firing randomly when they hit the two victims. However, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner noted that the circumstances remain under investigation.

On Monday, police announced the arrests of two additional suspects for their alleged roles in the weekend shooting that killed three people and left 11 others shot and wounded.