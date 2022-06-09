Philadelphia saw a record number of fatal shootings in 2021, and the tally is nearing 200 this year. People trying to address the crisis say the scene on Saturday wasn’t out of the ordinary.

“South Street is a spot where the Black community has always come to … it’s like a party,” said Ant Brown, a Philly native, youth mentor and musical artist.

He says there are often fights there, usually between young people with beefs that have been passed on from older family members and peers.

“The lack of security, the lack of police presence could be a reason that people were acting a little bit extra and everything,” he said.

But shoot-outs happen almost daily in neighborhoods outside Center City, Brown pointed out, and preventing violence has a lot more to do with addressing young peoples’ trauma and anger than it does with the police.

“I don’t think anything could have happened to stop what happened at South Street that particular night,” he said. “This is a multi-generational problem that we have.”

Students at Furness High School in South Philadelphia said the brawling that happened on South Street before the incident is related to the culture of violence among their peers.

“Seeing the news, I wasn’t very surprised,” said Sheilliam, 16. “I’ve been in situations like that, when I saw people right in front of me fighting … with weapons.”

They said fighting can easily escalate to shootings if parties involved aren’t willing to work it out peacefully.

“Nowadays with teenagers, mental health is pretty bad, you know, so they’re just really easily irritated by others,” said Sylvain, 15. “So they’re like emotional, so they fight each other.”

“When people start throwing punches, you can’t really end it unless you get yourself hurt,” said Kim, 16. “That’s usually how it is.

There are some programs in Philadelphia that teach teens how to be their own mediators and resolve conflicts before they lead to violence.

But when fights do break out — especially in an already chaotic environment — police officers may be the first or only ones able to respond.

Police watch groups and strategy experts say there were steps that the Philadelphia Police Department could have taken in advance of Saturday to make it more difficult for such a large crowd to gather.

The PPD did not immediately provide comment on their strategy Saturday night. In light of the incident, they’ve stated that they will put certain traffic control measures and closures in place in areas of the city that could draw crowds, and they’ll increase officer presence at large events.

PPD Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a Sunday press conference that she is in need of more resources, and that the force is stretched thin addressing shootings and other quality of life issues throughout the city. The department is facing a workforce shortage, and there have been calls at the city and state level to hire more officers.

At the same time, many Philadelphians have criticized the notion that more police is the answer. Some research suggests that it’s not effective for reducing gun crime.

At the beginning of what activists and law enforcement fear will be a violent summer, and with multiple large events on the horizon, some Philadelphians are calling for a coordinated approach to the factors driving the crisis. There’s also a push for the Philadelphia Police Department to take a more active role and follow best practices, such as crowd control and conflict de-escalation, to keep the streets safe.

‘Keep that crowd moving’

Whether the police decide to intervene in any physical altercation depends on several factors, law enforcement sources say. These include the number of officers on site compared to attendees, whether attendees are armed, and whether bystanders are in danger.

“People made decisions based on the information they had at the time and not the information that we now have on Monday morning,” said Joe Sullivan, who served the Philadelphia Police Department for more than three decades before leaving his post as deputy commissioner in 2020. “But we definitely have to use a different tactic going forward.”

Those tactics, per Sullivan, could include:

maintaining steady car traffic on South Street between Broad and 2nd Street

keeping the parking lanes filled with parked cars and putting police officers at each section

adding police vehicles or bicycles as necessary

having a high-ranking officer onsite to give clear instruction

“You instruct those officers [that] their basic function is to make sure there are no fights, no disturbances, and to keep that crowd moving,” Sullivan said.

He added that right now there’s “a lot of ambiguity within the rank and file of the department,” and said he thought the officers on site Saturday night were outnumbered and taken by surprise.

“If you have officers pre-positioned and obviously organized, well supervised, well briefed — they understand their mission, they understand what is expected of them,” he said.