Homicides continue at a near record pace in Philadelphia as District Attorney Larry Krasner urged people to help anti-violence community groups involved in the fight against shootings.

Speaking while handing out micro-grants to cycling groups in the Parkside section of the city, Krasner talked about how over the past five years, 80% of the 10,000 shootings in the city are still unsolved.

For the past week, between May 13-19, Krasner said there were eight homicides and 36 nonfatal shootings. Since the pandemic, the city is averaging 1.5 homicides per day or slightly over 10 per week.

“Obviously, it is awful,” Krasner said. “The only good thing I can say is it’s slightly better than that average, but it is awful and there’s much work to do. During the week of May the 13th through the 19th, there were 152 gun related incidents.”

The DA is continuing his crusade against cash bail in the city. He called for an end to the practice, saying it should be “replaced by a system where money has nothing to do with it. And truly dangerous people are held and people who are not dangerous get out without money being involved.”