Despite six homicides over the weekend, Philly is still behind the record-breaking 2021 tally
Homicides continue at a near record pace in Philadelphia as District Attorney Larry Krasner urged people to help anti-violence community groups involved in the fight against shootings.
Speaking while handing out micro-grants to cycling groups in the Parkside section of the city, Krasner talked about how over the past five years, 80% of the 10,000 shootings in the city are still unsolved.
For the past week, between May 13-19, Krasner said there were eight homicides and 36 nonfatal shootings. Since the pandemic, the city is averaging 1.5 homicides per day or slightly over 10 per week.
“Obviously, it is awful,” Krasner said. “The only good thing I can say is it’s slightly better than that average, but it is awful and there’s much work to do. During the week of May the 13th through the 19th, there were 152 gun related incidents.”
The DA is continuing his crusade against cash bail in the city. He called for an end to the practice, saying it should be “replaced by a system where money has nothing to do with it. And truly dangerous people are held and people who are not dangerous get out without money being involved.”
Krasner urged businesses and individuals to support groups that are working every day on what he referred to as extremely tight budgets to fight crime by giving youth alternatives to violence.
First Assistant DA Robert Listenbee said many of the groups doing this work have to get by on “shoestring budgets.” He said programs with peer mentors are effective. “Those peers are leading the way away from violence. This may not change the entire direction of violence in the city of Philadelphia, but it is an important step.”
Listenbee said many of the people running anti-violence groups are doing so out of their own pockets and any help they can get is important.
—
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.
