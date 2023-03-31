Suspect in custody after shooting on SEPTA train in West Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a SEPTA train at 52nd and Market streets on Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on the Market-Frankford Line train at the 52nd Street station.

There was no word on the victim’s injuries or what led up to the shooting.

SEPTA said all passengers must board trains on the westbound platforms between 46th Street Station and 56th Street Stations due to the police activity. Expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

