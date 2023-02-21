‘Culmination of chaos’: Temple students react to death of slain police officer

Two days after the fatal shooting of Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, a steady stream of mourners continued to visit the sidewalk memorial at the intersection of Montgomery and Bouvier.

North Philadelphia community members and students alike paused to drop off flowers and notes. Fellow Temple University police officers fought to hold back tears as they remembered the 31-year-old fallen officer.

There were so many bouquets left and candles lit in remembrance of Fitzgerald, a small fire broke out Monday afternoon — but watchful bystanders quickly smothered the flames.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for Fitzgerald’s family raised over $225,000 in less than a day.

Barry England, who works off-campus maintenance jobs and ministers in the area, said he knew and respected Fitzgerald. The last time they spoke was last week. England fell asleep in his car and the officer knocked on his window to check in on a familiar face.

“Temple is a very nice place for kids to come get education,” England said. “And we’ve had the officers here who do the very best job of protection and just to fall for something like this, it really hurts. It hurts.”

U.S. marshals and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office arrested and charged Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old Bucks County man accused of killing Fitzgerald, on Sunday morning.

Yet a cloud of uncertainty hung over the heads of many students, who worry this might happen again. Temple University has come under fire over campus safety in recent months, following a string of violent crime in the area.

Flynn Wassel, a junior special education major at Temple University, stopped by the corner to place a medal on a picture frame of Fitzgerald. She figured it served a greater purpose there than anywhere else, she said.

While some were surprised to hear a Temple police officer lost his life — the first time that’s happened, university officials believe — Wassel said the increase in gun violence has been hard to miss.

“It happens everywhere. So the fact that it was closer really isn’t that surprising, but I think this one really shook people a little bit differently,” Wassel told WHYY News.

In regards to the larger conversations happening around campus safety, Wassel believes the administration has handled it “kind of terribly” and that students don’t feel the university is actively listening to their concerns.

Reached on Monday, staff at Temple’s communications department told WHYY it was observing a “day of mourning” and could not be available for interviews.