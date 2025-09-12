The NCAA is investigating potential violations of sports betting rules involving 13 former men’s basketball players who competed for six schools.

Cases include athletes formerly associated with Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T and Mississippi Valley. The schools are not under investigation or at risk of being penalized.

The NCAA’s integrity monitoring program and network of sources flagged text messages and direct messages on social media platforms and revealed unusual betting activities around regular-season games. The violations include student-athletes betting on and against their own teams, sharing information with third parties for purposes of sports betting, manipulating scoring or outcomes and/or refusing to participate in the investigation.

“Arizona State University is aware of the NCAA investigation and outcome related to a former student-athlete who is no longer enrolled at ASU,” the school said in a statement. “The university cooperated fully with all inquiries and was not implicated in any way.”