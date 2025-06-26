This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The man charged with killing Temple University Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald was found guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder.

The jury deciding the fate of 20-year-old Miles Pfeffer deliberated for less than 30 minutes on Wednesday.

Pfeffer was also found guilty of criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, disarming an officer, robbery, theft, evading arrest and weapons crimes.

Authorities said Fitzgerald, 31, spotted three people dressed in black and wearing masks in an area where there had been a series of robberies and carjackings in February of 2023. He chased the trio, and after two of them hid he continued to pursue the third, police said.

Authorities allege that he caught up with Pfeffer and ordered him to the ground, and the two then struggled before Pfeffer pulled a handgun and fired six times. Prosecutors allege that Pfeffer then carjacked a vehicle nearby. He was arrested the next morning at his mother’s Bucks County home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.