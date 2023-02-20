Fundraiser for family of slain Temple police officer surges past $225k in less than a day

Friends and coworkers describe the late Temple Police Ofc. Christopher Fitzgerald as someone who always gave back to his community, and the love he showed is being returned in the form of donations to help the wife and four children he left behind.

A GoFundMe page set up by the Temple University Police Association raised more than $225,000 in its first 24 hours.

Fitzgerald, 31, was shot and killed Saturday night in the line of duty, marking a tragic first for the North Philly university’s police force. According to reports, he was on patrol alone at the time. An 18-year-old from Bucks County has been arrested and is being held without bail on murder charges.

An anti-violence advocate and running enthusiast, Fitzgerald cofounded a group called Hood2Hood as part of Black Men Run Philly. He joined the Temple police force in 2021.