5 people, including children, shot at West Philadelphia recreation center

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A shooting at a West Philadelphia recreation center left five people injured, including two young children.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Christy Rec Center, which is located at South 56th and Christian streets.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old were both grazed by bullets that were fired outside of the pool area along 56th Street. They were rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

Two 16-year-olds were also shot; one is listed as critical and the other is stable.

Police say a fifth victim, identified as a 32-year-old man working as staff member at the rec center, was grazed and is expected to recover.

Bethel said the shooting may have been a result of an earlier fight at the rec center.

The pool just opened on Wednesday, according to Mayor Cherelle Parker.

“I want to be very clear that our swimming pools have to be, must be, and will be, safe havens for our young people and families, especially as we deal with the elements of this summer,” Parker said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that that is the reality that we live.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.