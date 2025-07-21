From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kensington’s Peace Park opened Sunday as a place to bring the neighborhood together and take a stand against the city’s gun violence epidemic through art and connection.

The park’s centerpiece is its Gun Violence Memorial Sculpture featuring disassembled weapons collected during gun buyback events in 2024. RAWtools Philadelphia co-founder Shane Claiborne and artist Jacob Christopher Hammes collaborated with Mural Arts to bring the piece to life.

During a block party to celebrate the park’s opening, Hammes said it was a “tremendous challenge” to work with firearms as the focal point of the project.

“Everything that we see in culture tells us to kind of revere these objects,” Hammes said. “But at the same time, these objects are responsible for a pretty bad epidemic of gun violence in the city.”