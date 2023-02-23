Outlaw appeared onscreen from her office and expressed a desire to be more transparent with communities affected by violence.

“Sometimes we just gotta drop what we doin’ and have a conversation,” she said. “It’s not always a press conference … everybody doesn’t read the paper. So if this is one of the best mediums to connect with folks and have conversations in the way that we do all day, every day, then let’s get it.”

Some Philadelphians called for Outlaw’s resignation after a 2021 report from the Office of the Controller found she improperly used aggressive tactics including tear gas against demonstrators in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

More recently, mayoral candidate and former city councilmember Derek Green released a gun violence prevention plan and stated he would replace her if elected, and other candidates said at a recent public forum that they would also appoint a new commissioner.

Day said he personally reached out to Outlaw because he’d been getting so many questions from community members about public safety and policing.

“I think it takes tremendous courage and transparency and just a willingness to really meet people where they are,” he said. “Contrary to popular belief, you’re an actual person. You’re a real person, and you ain’t hiding or running from anybody.”