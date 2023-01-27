Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.

Tyrique Glasgow, founder of the Young Chances Foundation, a neighborhood resource organization, called the meeting to discuss how to better leverage police officers to both stop crime and help residents with basic needs.

He said he wants officers to turn the practice of pedestrian stops and searches, often referred to as “stop and frisk,” into “public safety checks.” This would entail officers, guided by intel from community members, patrolling parts of the neighborhood where dangerous activity is likely and talking to potential perpetrators.

“Inside of rec centers … that should be a place where the police department and community members should be able to check the young people,” he said. “If you know the young bul on your block or a young lady has a gun or something that’s gonna hurt other community members, that should be a check.”

Glasgow clarified that these interactions don’t have to end in an arrest. He feels the stops should be focused on connections to services.

“To help them with transportation, and child care assistance,” he said. “Looking at the numbers and seeing the benefit that [a check] may have … changing the name and trying to identify what [police service area] locations are needed for heightened police presence.”

The Philadelphia Police Department did not respond to multiple WHYY requests for comment. Department directives on pedestrian stops clarify that officers can’t legally detain someone based solely on a report of suspicious activity.

“Merely matching the description of an anonymous crime report, or a 911 call, is NOT a legal basis to stop and frisk an individual,” the directive reads. “Officers must observe specific and articulable facts that would lead a reasonable officer to believe that the individual is involved in, or about to commit a crime.”

But officers are allowed to start a “mere encounter,” or a consensual conversation, if the individual agrees, according to the directive.

K’Mya Marshall, 14, attended the meeting as a member of the Young Chances Youth Coalition. She said the public safety check strategy probably won’t work, because most young people “feel like officers are only trying to kill them or arrest them or hurt them or beat them.”

“We don’t see too many cases where there’s cops pulling over kids and asking them ‘hey you okay? Do you need anything?’ and the cops just walk away without anything happening,” she said. “Something always comes up, something bad. Someone’s always getting hurt.”

A contentious history

This was not the first time residents of this South Philly neighborhood have gathered to discuss stop and frisk. At a different public safety meeting in August, several older residents expressed a desire for more visible enforcement to combat the rising tide of gun violence.

Since a federal court ruling in 1968, police officers have had the legal right to stop anyone they have reasonable suspicion to believe has committed, is committing, or is about to commit a crime, and frisk anyone they have reasonable suspicion to believe is armed or dangerous. The Philadelphia Police Department embraced the practice in the late 2000s under former Mayor Michael Nutter, and then pulled back on its use at the start of Mayor Jim Kenney’s term, according to department data.