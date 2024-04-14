Philly police want to jump on high-tech policing bandwagon

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As part of City Council budget hearings, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he’s using part of his budget to bring in high-tech help for officers in the field and the city’s crime labs.

Tech tools like unmanned aircraft or drones could soon be used for everything from helping first responders to possibly saving lives.

“If an officer’s going to be walking into a situation where he may have to use force, if a drone can go in there, and visually see that, and minimize that, that is a positive,” Bethel said.

He told a City Council budget hearing that drones are the future of policing in Philadelphia, and they’re already being used extensively and successfully in other municipalities.

“We are looking at drones offering situational awareness. We will be testing a model with Axon to see how that effectively we can do that. We do have to have partners in this situation from the Defenders Association, the DA’s office and others to make sure that we’re meeting the threshold of what’s needed,” he said.

That threshold includes not violating anyone’s civil rights while using drone aircraft.

The commissioner also hopes to improve forensics in the city. He told council members that the department is moving closer to finding a location for a new forensics lab. This would speed up the processing of DNA and shell casings, giving investigators the help they need to solve crimes more quickly.