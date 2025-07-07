WHYY to host pop-up newsroom at Philadelphia City Hall July 14
The event is designed to give people a chance to speak with WHYY News reporters and offer story suggestions.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
WHYY News is hosting another “pop-up” newsroom, this time in Center City Philadelphia.
On Monday, July 14, City Hall reporter Tom MacDonald and reporters with WHYY’s Billy Penn and PlanPhilly will come to the Philadelphia City Council Caucus Room from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to meet with residents, listen to their concerns, answer questions and talk about stories and issues that impact the community.
Pop-up newsrooms give residents a chance to learn about the newsgathering process and pitch story ideas that could be seen and heard across WHYY’s various platforms. These off-site events are an opportunity for newsroom staff to speak directly with community members and grow relationships with the people we serve.
Tom MacDonald is a veteran journalist who has been reporting on City Hall for 40 years. He’s covered Philadelphia mayors dating back to Bill Green’s administration in the early 1980s.
The caucus room is where City Council holds its pre-meeting talks and decides when legislation will be introduced. It features a two-story atrium with a historic, circular caucus table and artwork of past City Council presidents on display.
To access the room, visitors are asked to enter through City Hall’s northeast entrance, clear security and take the elevator to the fourth floor. The room is on the left in the middle of the hall, across from where City Council holds its weekly meeting.
This will be the latest in a series of WHYY pop-up newsroom events that have been held across the region.
