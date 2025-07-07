WHYY to host pop-up newsroom at Philadelphia City Hall July 14

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY News is hosting another “pop-up” newsroom, this time in Center City Philadelphia.

On Monday, July 14, City Hall reporter Tom MacDonald and reporters with WHYY’s Billy Penn and PlanPhilly will come to the Philadelphia City Council Caucus Room from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to meet with residents, listen to their concerns, answer questions and talk about stories and issues that impact the community.

Pop-up newsrooms give residents a chance to learn about the newsgathering process and pitch story ideas that could be seen and heard across WHYY’s various platforms. These off-site events are an opportunity for newsroom staff to speak directly with community members and grow relationships with the people we serve.

Tom MacDonald is a veteran journalist who has been reporting on City Hall for 40 years. He’s covered Philadelphia mayors dating back to Bill Green’s administration in the early 1980s.