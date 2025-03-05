Hundreds gather at Philly’s City Hall to support Ukraine after tense White House meeting

Hundreds rallied near City Hall Tuesday, holding Ukraine flags in support after Trump and Zelenskyy clashed over war negotiations.

People hold Ukrainian and American flags outside City Hall in Philadelphia

Hundreds of people gathered outside of City Hall on Mar. 4, 2025 to protest the Trump Administration's decision to stop providing aid to Ukraine's war efforts against Russia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Hundreds rallied Tuesday around Philadelphia City Hall protesting the Trump administration’s decision to pause support to Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia.

The decision came after President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was “gambling with World War III” during an Oval Office meeting last week where the two leaders clashed over negotiations to end the war.

Trump told Zelenskyy “You’re not acting at all thankful” for the United States’ support of Ukraine throughout the conflict. Zelenskyy has said the spat with Trump was “regrettable” and that “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.”

People hold a large Ukrainian flag during a protest outside of City Hall in Philadelphia
Hundreds of people gathered outside of City Hall on Mar. 4, 2025 to protest the Trump Administration’s decision to stop providing aid to Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Tuesday’s march called on Americans to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and to “reaffirm the United States’ commitment to democracy and the fight against Russian aggression.” Andrew Fylypovych, a volunteer with Revived Soldiers Ukraine, said he believes the U.S. government has abandoned humanitarian efforts to end the war.

“This is no longer a values-based foreign policy,” he said. “This has now turned into strictly some kind of gruesome transaction, but we’re not playing Monopoly … This is no way for the president of the United States [to be acting.] To pretend that he is a mediator and go out and bully one of the parties. If you’re going to be a mediator, you approach everybody equally.”

Andrew’s daughter, Andrea, said she was happy to see Americans and Ukrainians standing united outside of City Hall.

“I think everyone’s frustrated and this is just bringing it all to a whole new level,” she said. “It’s a whole new world and this is exactly what Putin wanted to have happen. For the U.S. to separate from our allies and we’re watching it happen.”

The BBC reports that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers and more than 95,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. As of March 2025, one-fifth of Ukraine remains under Russian occupation, according to the Associated Press.

Borys Gudziak, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, said solidarity amongst Ukrainians has helped fuel their counter offensive against Russia.

Borys Gudziak, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, speaks into a megaphone during a protest outside City Hall in Philadelphia.
Borys Gudziak, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, thanked the hundreds of people outside of City Hall “for standing with Ukraine” Tuesday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“There’s no greater love than when one gives one’s life for one’s friends,” Gudziak said to the crowd. “This is why these three horrendous years have been overcome and this is why God’s truth will prevail. Ukraine will continue standing.”

The march was associated with the 50501 Movement protests happening nationwide.

