Hundreds rallied Tuesday around Philadelphia City Hall protesting the Trump administration’s decision to pause support to Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia.

The decision came after President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was “gambling with World War III” during an Oval Office meeting last week where the two leaders clashed over negotiations to end the war.

Trump told Zelenskyy “You’re not acting at all thankful” for the United States’ support of Ukraine throughout the conflict. Zelenskyy has said the spat with Trump was “regrettable” and that “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.”

Tuesday’s march called on Americans to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and to “reaffirm the United States’ commitment to democracy and the fight against Russian aggression.” Andrew Fylypovych, a volunteer with Revived Soldiers Ukraine, said he believes the U.S. government has abandoned humanitarian efforts to end the war.

“This is no longer a values-based foreign policy,” he said. “This has now turned into strictly some kind of gruesome transaction, but we’re not playing Monopoly … This is no way for the president of the United States [to be acting.] To pretend that he is a mediator and go out and bully one of the parties. If you’re going to be a mediator, you approach everybody equally.”