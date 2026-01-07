Trump store in Bucks County ‘kind of run its course’ and is set to close

A suburban Philadelphia shop selling President Donald Trump-themed merchandise that became a magnet for die-hard supporters announced it’s closing its doors, six years after opening.

The Trump Store, which sells hats, flags, T-shirts and other items in hotly politically contested Bucks County, posted on social media that its storefront will be closing at the end of the month.

Owner Mike Domanico said in a phone interview Tuesday that he’s closing the store because he’s focusing on another business, selling firearm targets and other items at gun shows, and he’s semi-retired. But the closure is also an acknowledgement that business has slowed down.

“The store has kind of run its course,” he said. “You know, it’s been six years and the elections are over. Trump’s not gonna be in another election, even though he’ll be part of it.”

The store sells Trump 2028 gear despite the president being constitutionally prohibited from running in 2028. Trump has said it’s “too bad” he can’t run, though he’s also handed out Trump 2028 souvenirs at the White House.

“That’s just to get people riled up,” Domanico said.