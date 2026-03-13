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Three industrial manufacturers will pay $11.4 million to go toward the cleanup of toxic contaminants at the site of the former Bishop Tube metal manufacturing facility after reaching a settlement with Pennsylvania’s environmental regulators.

The site in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, has been tainted for decades with toxic trichloroethylene chemicals, known as TCE.

The commercial-grade solvent is commonly used as a degreasing agent for manufactured metal parts. Prolonged exposure to TCE can cause neurological, cardiac, reproductive and developmental health problems.

Several businesses manufactured stainless steel tubes at the 13.7-acre site from the 1950s until 1999, contributing to various types of pollution.

Under the agreement reached earlier this month, the site’s former operators — Whittaker Corporation, Johnson Matthey Inc. and Marcegaglia USA Inc. — will fund cleanup efforts.

“Responsible parties should be held accountable for cleaning up these old contaminated industrial sites in the Commonwealth,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jessica Shirley in a statement. “I applaud the dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure the site will be addressed in a manner that is protective of human health and the environment and the cooperation of the four companies that came together to fund the cleanup of the site.”

Meanwhile, the real estate developer Constitution Drive Partners has agreed to manage remediation under the direction of the DEP. The developer has proposed building townhomes on the site, but the yearslong plan has stalled after facing a number of legal challenges from environmental groups.

East Whiteland Township Manager Steven Brown said the township supervisors should decide on the development plan by the end of May. Any potential development would likely need additional permits.

Constitution Drive Partners, which plans to build 86 townhomes on the site, and the parties named in the agreement have not responded to requests for comment.