Contaminated Chester County site still mired in legal fights over redevelopment plan

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

A fight over plans to build houses on a heavily contaminated industrial site in Chester County appears to be nowhere near resolution more than 15 years after the land was purchased by the developer.

Any prospect that the shuttered Bishop Tube site in East Whiteland Township could be cleaned up and reused any time soon receded last month when an appeals court struck down an agreement between the developer, Constitution Drive Partners, and the Department of Environmental Protection, leaving the company open to the threat of legal action by the state.

Meanwhile, an environmental group sued the township in mid-March, saying that its conditional approval of the project endangers public health and violates its own rules.

And the DEP says it is up to six months away from specifying the cleanup standards that the developer would have to meet before executing its plan to build 86 town homes on the 14-acre site that is polluted with a number of toxic chemicals, including trichloroethylene (TCE), a carcinogenic chemical that was used as a degreaser in the pipe-making plant.

Neither the township nor the company returned phone calls seeking comment on the Commonwealth Court’s latest ruling.

The derelict site, which closed in 1999, has been a source of health concern for a community that fears local cases of cancer are related to the presence of toxic compounds in the air, water and soil near the plant.

Kathleen Stauffer, who has lived about 100 yards from the site since 1986, suspects that she breathed in airborne toxins when pregnant with her daughter, Elizabeth, who was born in 1990 and has battled three brain tumors since she was 16.

“TCE is airborne, and breathed in by a woman who’s pregnant, it could affect the fetus,” Stauffer said. “She was diagnosed at 16; doctors suspect that it was slow-growing in her since birth.”

Elizabeth, now 31, was treated with chemotherapy and radiation, and has been free of tumors since she was in high school, and is able to live a normal life, her mother said.

“We’re very lucky because when it comes to brain tumors, survivorship is slim, and having a normal life is even slimmer,” said Stauffer, who is a plaintiff in two lawsuits filed against the DEP and the township by Delaware Riverkeeper Network, an environmental group that has led community opposition to the redevelopment plan.

In 2008, the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry called the site “heavily contaminated” with chlorinated solvents, acids and heavy metals including TCE at thousands of times above Pennsylvania’s health standard. The agency also identified an underground “plume” of chlorinated solvents in aquifers beneath the site and beyond.