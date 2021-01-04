Lakeysha Anderson’s finances had really shaped up in the past four years.

The mother of four went from experiencing homelessness to living in a two-bedroom apartment in Chester County. It’s a tight space for a family of five, but it allowed her to fix her credit and try to save for a home.

Then, the financial stability Anderson had worked so hard to build began to slip away.

Her car broke down around April. The car couldn’t be fixed and she needed it to get to her job at a fast-food chain. Anderson made the hard decision to use money meant for rent to buy a replacement vehicle.

“I explained to my landlord the situation and she was okay with it, saying I’d be fine, I’d catch up,” said Anderson. But she never did catch up.

Anderson said when the coronavirus pandemic hit, her job cut her hours and her 3-year-old’s day care closed. With her other children in virtual learning, Anderson had to work around school hours to take on a second job delivering food with the children in the car.

Anderson fell about $4,000 behind on rent and received an eviction notice around late October. Hers is one of 40 filings against tenants at the Downingtown Magisterial District Court since September.

“I was like, I cannot go back,” said Anderson, thinking of the days when she was housing insecure. “It was sleeping in the car, sleeping at my mom’s on a hardwood floor with four kids and she only had a one-bedroom apartment. So I’m not doing this again.”