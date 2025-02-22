Fears heightened as ICE detains several people in Chester County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

There are heightened fears among undocumented families following an operation by federal agents in Chester County.

ICE took several people into custody on Friday, Action News learned.

Video from the Facebook group ¿Qué Pasa, Kennett Square? shows federal agents outside of a tire shop on Baltimore Pike taking people away in handcuffs.

Word quickly spread on social media that ICE was making rounds in Kennett Square.

“There was a lot of concern. News travels fast, it’s a small close-knit community,” said State Representative Christina Sappey.

Sappey said people have been walking on eggshells, they’ve known this could happen due to the diversity in the community.

“From what I’ve been told it was not a large-scale operation, but nevertheless it’s very concerning because we do have a wonderful Latino population here and they contribute to our economy and culture in every possible way,” noted Sappey.

Photos shared on social media on Friday showed a large number of federal agents operating in a strip mall parking lot in close proximity to the tire shop.

“Fear is high in the community. Everyone wants to know what they should do to stay protected,” noted Lindsey Sweet, partner at Sweet & Paciorek, LLC.