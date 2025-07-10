This weekend in and around Philly brings out artsy celebrations and big names. On Thursday, R&B powerhouse Fantasia brings her fiery vocals to the Dell Music Center, joined by Avery Sunshine and viral dance phenom 803 Fresh. That same night, the Good Vibes Only Tour with co-headliners Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul hits the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden. On Friday night in Delaware, Glennon Doyle’s live podcast “We Can Do Hard Things” takes over Freeman Arts Pavilion with sister Amanda and wife Abby Wambach sharing relatable, real-life struggles.

Blobfest weekend kicks off Friday, transforming Phoenixville’s Colonial Theatre into a retro-horror haven with a block party, screenings and a costume ball. And on Saturday, Rod Stewart returns to the Mann Center for his “One Last Time” tour, in what he says is his last large venue run. If you’re in the mood for art, check out Pancakes & Booze on Saturday night at Underground Arts — over 150 artists, live body painting, DJs and yes, free pancakes. The Tinicum Arts Festival spans Saturday and Sunday at Tinicum Park with over 180 artisans, a silent auction and music. And Martha Graham Cracker’s Live Aid tribute on Sunday at Union Transfer honors the legendary 1985 benefit concert.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Food & Drink | Music

Delaware

Glennon Doyle: We Can Do Hard Things

Activist, author and podcaster Glennon Doyle, her wife, former soccer star Abby Wambach and sister Amanda Doyle co-host the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast. This live podcast event brings their message of resilience and courage directly to the audience. They’ve also collaborated on a book, “We Can Do Hard Things: Answers to Life’s 20 Questions,” released in May, which reflects on a difficult year when Glennon was diagnosed with anorexia, Amanda was diagnosed with breast cancer and Abby lost her brother.

New Jersey

Haddonfield Crafts & Fine Arts Festival

Where : Downtown Haddonfield, N.J.

: Downtown Haddonfield, N.J. When : Saturday, July 12, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, July 12, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Now in its 31st year, the two‑day outdoor celebration of the arts in downtown Haddonfield includes more than 200 juried artists. They’re showcasing handmade creations in multiple disciplines, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, paintings, photos and more. This year, there’s a playful “Celebrate Haddy” contest inspired by the town’s famous dinosaur statue, along with an emerging artists area featuring student glassblowers and potters. Face‑painting, henna, a slime‑making shop and a dinosaur craft station make it kid-friendly.

Special Events

Tanabata at Shofuso

Where : Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive

: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive When : Through Sunday, June 13

: Through Sunday, June 13 How much: $2 for SNAP, EBT, ACCESS recipients, $9 for seniors, children 5-17, students with college ID and teachers, free for Philadelphia high school students through STAMP, and active duty military or veterans, $15 for everyone else

In Japanese folklore, lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi, represented by two stars, are said to reunite during the Star Festival, or Tanabata. During the festival, people write wishes and dreams on colorful paper, or tanzaku, which is then hung on bamboo wish trees. Shofuso celebrates the festival through Sunday, with origami folding, storytelling, musical performances, demonstrations of traditional instruments, calligraphy and more. On Saturday, Taiko band Casual Fifth performs at 2 p.m. This is also the weekend Parks on Tap sets up at Shofuso, which is free, but separate from the ticketed admission to Shofuso.

Slice of History: A Race Through Time

Starting at the 18th century home where legend says America’s first flag was sewn, this scavenger hunt sends teams of two on a clue-driven jaunt through Old City, solving puzzles and completing challenges at key landmarks tied to Philadelphia’s Revolutionary past. Along the way, they’ll encounter costumed interpreters portraying figures from the era. The event wraps up back at the Betsy Ross House courtyard with food, drinks and prizes for the top finishers.

Stroll After Hours

Where : Main Street, Manayunk, Green Lane to Shurs Lane

: Main Street, Manayunk, Green Lane to Shurs Lane When : Thursdays: July 10, July 17, 24, 31, 5–9 p.m.

: Thursdays: July 10, July 17, 24, 31, 5–9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The 2025 Stroll upgrades the previous Stroll the Street series with more food trucks and later hours. Organizers promise a family-friendly atmosphere, retail and restaurant promotions, a changing lineup of live bands and DJs, circus acts, movies under the stars, artisans showcasing crafts and surprise pop‑ups. That’s coupled with interactive art demos, vendor booths, merchant specials and dog‑friendly fun.

New Hope Summer Series and Fireworks

Where : Downtown New Hope, Pa.

: Downtown New Hope, Pa. When : Friday, July 11, Friday, Aug. 1, Friday, Sept. 5–9 p.m.

: Friday, July 11, Friday, Aug. 1, Friday, Sept. 5–9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

New Hope has long been known for its artsy charm as well as its scenic location on the Delaware River. This annual summer series includes a fireworks display paired with a synchronized drone light show, a block party featuring live music, local vendors and food trucks. While there, visitors can explore the town’s eclectic shops, galleries and eateries, which have drawn people there for decades.

Jester Fest 2025

The immersive experience attraction in the Northeast celebrates its second anniversary with a weeklong celebration. Willow Flow yoga includes live visuals and music, there’s a “Jest in Time” hidden-quest puzzle, and while there, you can also unwind with a guided sound bath, amid other installations. The festivities also include artist talks by skull artist Sue Moerder and audiovisual designer Justin “JG” Geller, a live concert showcasing electronic acts, puppet performances by Big Howl and an after-party with local DJs. All activities — aside from separately ticketed special events — are included with general admission.

Arts & Culture

Blobfest Weekend

Where : Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa.

: Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa. When : Friday, July 11 – Sunday, July 13

: Friday, July 11 – Sunday, July 13 How much: Various prices

There’s no way the filmmakers who created “The Blob” could have ever foreseen that their campy horror film would become a cult classic and the center of a popular film festival. But it has, and this weekend, the 26th annual fest dedicated to all things Blob heads back to the Colonial Theatre. The “run-out,” which recreates a pivotal scene in the movie, is perennially sold out. But new this year, there’s a second chance to experience it. There are also screenings, a block party, a road race, a costume contest and more. Embrace the Blob!

Cirque de Soleil: OVO

Where : Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.

: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. When : Friday, July 11, 7 p.m., Saturday, July 12, 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Sunday, July 13, 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

: Friday, July 11, 7 p.m., Saturday, July 12, 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Sunday, July 13, 1 p.m., 5 p.m. How much: $51 – $195

For most people, insects are something to get rid of, but in this case, the long-running Cirque du Soleil show embraces them. Since its premiere in 2009, “OVO” has captivated global audiences with its exploration of the insect world, blending acrobatics, dance and live music into a colorful spectacle. The show’s title means “egg” in Portuguese, symbolizing the life cycle and birth of numerous insects. Its score is inspired by Brazilian music, designed to immerse audiences in the whimsical world of its insect characters.

Summer One-Act Bonanza

Where : Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane

: Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane When : Friday, July 11 – Sunday, July 20, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

: Friday, July 11 – Sunday, July 20, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. How much: $25

If your attention span is short — and who isn’t these days — we have the theater production for you. The annual event spotlights a curated selection of short plays that have to introduce and wrap up their narratives in one act. This year’s lineup includes seven productions from drama to comedy that showcase the versatility and talent of local actors and directors. Since its inception, the Bonanza has provided a platform for both emerging playwrights and established artists to bring stories to life in an intimate setting.

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

A unique pairing is at the heart of the 21-and-over pop-up art exhibition, bringing together more than 150 local artists to showcase their work. Originating in Los Angeles in 2009 to make art more accessible, Pancakes & Booze has spread to over 35 countries. Attendees can expect live body painting, DJ sets and a wide array of visual art, along with complimentary pancakes. The beer, alas, you have to pay for.

Tinicum Arts Festival

Where : Tinicum Park, 738–1098 Wanamaker Ave. Essington, Pa.

: Tinicum Park, 738–1098 Wanamaker Ave. Essington, Pa. When : Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $10 for adults, $1 for children 6-12, children under 12, free

More than 180 regional artists and artisans come together in Bucks County to showcase their work in the historic Art Barn and throughout the scenic grounds of Tinicum Park. Attendees will find an array of handmade crafts, paintings, jewelry and more, all while enjoying live musical performances, multiple pay-as-you-go food options and activities for children. The festival also features a Silent Auction, White Elephant Tent and a comprehensive Book Wagon. As the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit Tinicum Civic Association, the event supports the maintenance of the 1832 Stover Mill and benefits over 30 local nonprofit organizations serving Tinicum Township.

Barnes on the Block

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Sunday, July 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, July 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

The Barnes Foundation, in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia, hosts their annual immersive block party this weekend. The event features a diverse lineup of performances, including DJ sets and breakdancing by TAMEARTZ, music by DJ Nash and dance performances by Canpatlaneci, Batala Philly, Mutya Philippine Dance Company and the Philadelphia Suns. Hands-on art activities are scheduled throughout the day, including with Mural Arts and Second State Press. Artists LEMUS and Ivonne Pinto García will conduct cochineal paint demonstrations and poets Marshall James Kavanaugh, Queen Phierce and Christopher KP Brown will craft personalized poems on the spot.

MRAC: Members and Friends Show

Where : Manayunk Roxborough Arts Center, 419 Green Lane, RR

: Manayunk Roxborough Arts Center, 419 Green Lane, RR When : Sunday, July 13, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Sunday, July 13, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

The community arts space hosts a thoughtfully curated exhibit spotlighting artwork created by connections within its community, in this case, friends of current members of the Manayunk-Roxborough Art Center, whose art has deeply influenced them. The gallery will display a variety of pieces reflecting these creative bonds and mutual inspirations, with light refreshments served. A portion of any sales benefits MRAC, underscoring the event’s community-driven spirit.

Food & Drink

Ice Cream Festival

Where : Reading Terminal Market, 1136 Arch St.

: Reading Terminal Market, 1136 Arch St. When : Saturday, July 12, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, July 12, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

You scream, we scream, we all scream … Well, you know the rest! Enjoy the sweet delicacy in all its delicious incarnations at the yearly festival that brings together some of the city’s best ice cream shops. Those include Franklin Fountain, Bassett’s, Scoop Jawn and Weckerby’s. Reading Terminal retailers offer additional specials to go with live music, entertainment and kids’ activities throughout the day.

Music

Fantasia, Avery Sunshine & 803 Fresh

Get those fans ready because 803 Fresh is heading to town. He’s the viral sensation behind “Boots on the Ground,” the song that requires snapping fans in a new line dance. You might see headliner Fantasia with her own fan, in support of her Southern brethren — she’s from North Carolina, he’s from South Carolina. The Grammy winner will surely run through her stacked catalogue that includes the hits “When I See You,” “Truth Is” and “Lose To Win.” Chester’s own Avery Sunshine, also a Grammy winner, now makes her home in Atlanta, but expect her to bring Philly soul and grit to the show.

Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul: Good Vibes Only Tour

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Thursday, July 10, 6:30 p.m.

: Thursday, July 10, 6:30 p.m. How much: $31 and up

You can expect some international good vibes from the combination of Pittsburgh’s Wiz Khalifa and Jamaica’s Sean Paul and not just from the cannabis fumes in the air. Yes, they’re 420-friendly, but it’s the musical vibes we’re referring to. Wiz is coming off his latest project, “Kush + Orange Juice 2,” released in April, featuring collaborations with Gunna and Ty Dolla $ign. Sean Paul just dropped his latest single, “Ginger,” and appears on the “Push 2 Start” remix with Afrobeats star Tyla. They’ll be joined at their Philly tour stop by DaBaby, Chevy Woods, Fedd The God and DJ Bonics.

Rod Stewart: One Last Time

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Saturday, July 12, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. How much: $49 and up

He’s sold well over 120 million records worldwide, earning him a rightful place among the top-selling artists in music history. Knighted in 2016 for his contributions to music, he’s known for his sexy pop hits like “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night” and the player’s anthem “Do You Think I’m Sexy.” But he can switch it up, winning a Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2005 for “Stardust… The Great American Songbook, Volume III.” Sir Stewart is in Philly on his One Last Time Tour, a North American farewell to big‑city stadiums and amphitheaters. He says he’s not hanging up his mic entirely, though, but will continue to perform in smaller, more intimate venues.

Poetry vs. Hip Hop: Ten-Year Anniversary Celebration

Poetry vs. Hip-Hop celebrates its 10th anniversary with a showcase featuring a battle between spoken-word poets and MCs in a friendly competition hosted by comedian Ken Jones. Grammy-nominated spoken word artist Queen Sheba will compete on the poetry side, along with viral poet Theresa the S.O.N.G.B.I.R.D. Lady Sarkasym and Killa Wordsmyth will represent the MCs.

Martha Graham Cracker and Friends: The Live Aid Tribute Concert

The original Live Aid concert, which happened on July 13, 1985, was part of a global effort to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. In Philadelphia, the show at JFK Stadium featured major acts of the time, including Queen, Madonna, Patti LaBelle, Run-D.M.C., Teddy Pendergrass, The Hooters and a cross-continental set by Phil Collins, who performed in both London and Philadelphia on the same day. The tribute concert is headlined by drag performer Martha Graham Cracker. Her band will perform songs that were part of the Live Aid setlist, along with more than a dozen other musicians. All proceeds will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.