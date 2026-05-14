Delaware

Winslow: An Evening of the Eagles

Where : The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m. How much: $38.15

The Eagles are among the preeminent ‘70s bands that set the tone of the era with iconic songs like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy.” Their “Greatest Hits 1971-1975” album has been named the top-selling album ever, with streaming factored in, though Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” will forever have the lead in physical sales. Winslow Eagles Tribute Band retains the heart of what made the band special: five-part harmonies, stellar musicianship and song choices that include their big hits and deep cuts. They’re in Delaware on Saturday night.

New Jersey

Lenny Kravitz

Where : Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m. How much: $141 and up

At nearly 62, he’s still the coolest man on the planet. The four-time Grammy winner has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and produced singalong hits like “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and “Fly Away.” Beyond music, Kravitz remains a cultural force, with recent appearances spanning film roles, award-show stages and a 2024 Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, as well as a Golden Globe-nominated song, “Road to Freedom,” for the film “Rustin.” His most recent release, “Blue Electric Light,” came out in 2024. He makes a tour stop in South Jersey on Saturday.

Special Events

Festival Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Monday, May 18

: Through Monday, May 18 How much: Free

Overbrook Night Market: One of the city’s increasingly popular night markets is in the West Philly neighborhood Thursday.

East Kensington Spring Fest: Celebrate Friday with music, food, vendors and a Togolese dance party? Yes, please.

Girard Avenue Street Festival: On Saturday, enjoy the one time a year you won’t have to dodge speeding cars on the busy street, from College Avenue to 29th Street.

A Taste of Philly Food Truck Festival: Food trucks and a flea market in University City on Saturday.

Festivals of Many Colors: The Mummers’ annual spring celebration on Sunday includes food, vendors and a diverse live performance lineup.

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival: We can already smell the Italian sausages on the grill. If you love Italian food, culture and men, you should go this Sunday and Monday.

New Hope Pride Parade & Fair

Where : Parade start: Lambertville City Hall, 18 York St., Lambertville, Pa.

: Parade start: Lambertville City Hall, 18 York St., Lambertville, Pa. When : Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m.

: Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m. How much: Free

New Hope/Lamberville’s PrideFest celebration wraps up this weekend with its flagship event, the Pride Parade. Starting at Lambertville City Hall, the parade travels across the bridge to New Hope. It’s the only Pride celebration in the nation encompassing two states. After the parade, the fair keeps things going with vendors, music, food and performances by Crystal Waters and Vincint. On Sunday, Pride Week concludes with the closing tea dance and pool party.

Derby at the Vineyard

Where : Penns Woods Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa.

: Penns Woods Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa. When : Saturday, May 16, Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, May 16, Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $16.55 (VIP sold out)

The 2026 Kentucky Derby has come and gone, but in Chadds Ford, there’s more equine excitement on the way. The winery is hosting its own derby, or in this case, a two-round horse jumping competition, complete with a best-dressed contest in the sartorial spirit of Churchill Downs. The derby includes food, wine, an artisan market and live music. Note: You are required to purchase a parking pass in addition to your event ticket to park on the grounds.

Eco Fair 2026

While most of the city’s fests lead with food and drink, this one is focused on sustainability. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun. This free, family-oriented event features a vendor marketplace with more than 50 vendors and community partners that encourage recycling and other sustainable habits. While there, you can have your clothing repaired, take a fitness class, recycle up to five T-shirts, donate used batteries and clothes, and partake in a kids’ Discovery Zone.

Philly Jewish Music Festival

Where : 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St.

: 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St. When : Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m., last show starts at 9 p.m.

: Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m., last show starts at 9 p.m. How much: $43 – $187

The inaugural festival highlights R&B, rock and rap, but adds Mizrachi, Sephardic and Klezmer to its repertoire. Designed as a daylong, multistage experience, the festival’s intention goes beyond entertainment to “building bridges of understanding.” Headlining the festival is Grammy-nominated artist Matisyahu. He’s joined by diverse performers, including Souls on Fire, Lily Henley and local emerging acts, curated to reflect the diversity of the Jewish diaspora and its evolving sound.

Arts & culture

‘Chicago’

Where : Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St.

: Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St. When : Through Sunday, May 17

: Through Sunday, May 17 How much: $48 and up

It’s “All That Jazz” and more. “Chicago” claims two distinctions: It’s the longest-running American musical on Broadway and the longest-running musical revival. Inspired by crime stories from the 1920s, it premiered on Broadway in 1975 with the legendary Bob Fosse as choreographer. Along the way, “Chicago” racked up major accolades, including multiple Tony Awards for its revival, a Grammy for its cast recording and six Oscars for the 2002 film adaptation. It’s not here in Philly for a long time, just for a good time.

‘Franklinland’

Developed through earlier productions and now receiving a Philadelphia premiere with Lantern Theater Company, “Franklinland” aligns with the company’s mission of exploring the human spirit through thought-provoking works. Written by playwright Lloyd Suh, the comedic play grew out of a desire to examine Ben Franklin as a man who dealt with personal struggles along with his public achievements. The story centers on the real-life rift between Franklin and his son William, who chose loyalty to the British Crown while his father fought for independence.

‘The Black Clown’

Where : Miller Theatre, 250 S. Broad St.

: Miller Theatre, 250 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, May 14 – 7 p.m., Friday, May 15, Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m., Sunday, May 17, 2 p.m.

: Thursday, May 14 – 7 p.m., Friday, May 15, Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m., Sunday, May 17, 2 p.m. How much: $11 – $250

Langston Hughes’ 1931 poem “The Black Clown” was always intended to be performed, but it took most of a century before it actually happened. This contemporary adaptation, co-created by bass-baritone Davóne Tines, composer Michael Schachter and director Zack Winokur, premiered in 2018. It transforms Hughes’ verse into an experience that blends gospel, jazz, opera, spirituals and vaudeville into a searing performance. Tines is one of the 13 performers who bring it to life during a four-show run in Philadelphia.

‘The Gondoliers’

Founded in 1901 by physician and Gilbert & Sullivan devotee Alfred Reginald Allen, The Savoy Company was created to preserve the works in their original form. Now in its 125th season, it remains the world’s oldest continuously performing theater company dedicated exclusively to the accomplished duo. “The Gondoliers” is considered their last important work after a feud — the so-called “carpet quarrel” — caused a rift in their relationship. Gilbert & Sullivan ultimately reunited, but the damage was done. The Savoy brings “The Gondoliers” to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre for three shows, then out to Longwood Gardens later this month.

‘Governing the Nation’ exhibit opening

Where : Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St.

: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St. When : Opens Friday, May 15

: Opens Friday, May 15 How much: Included with museum admission

If you missed “Schoolhouse Rock”, the Museum of the American Revolution offers a cheat sheet of how the Constitution divides power among the three branches of government and between the feds and the states. Its new permanent gallery, “Governing the Nation,” offers an immersive exploration designed as both an educational experience and an interactive civic space. It includes rare artifacts from pivotal moments in U.S. history, from a First Congress chair to a 2000 election voting booth.

Liberty City Radio Theatre Presents: ‘The Princess Bride’

Where : Segundo Piso – Rosy’s Taco Bar East

: Segundo Piso – Rosy’s Taco Bar East When : Sunday, May 17, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

: Sunday, May 17, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. How much: $21.40

Rob Reiner’s 1987 cult classic movie is transformed into a live radio drama by the Liberty City Radio Theater. Before movies and TV dominated the storytelling landscape, the intimacy of live radio required listeners to fill in the blanks. This particular presentation leans into Liberty City’s mission to recreate a similar experience but with a live theater element. The group does several shows a year, including back-to-school, Halloween and holiday performances. Expect some alterations to make the storylines more palatable to today’s audiences.

Sports

2026 PGA Championship

The second major tournament of the golf season comes to Delaware County for the first time since 1962. It’s the PGA Tour’s only all-professional major that fans often consider the most high-pressure, as it falls between the Masters and the U.S. Open. The 2026 field is stacked as always, featuring top contenders like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the defending PGA champ, back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, all of whom could take the Wanamaker Trophy home on Sunday. But Vegas says Scheffler is the odds-on favorite.

Kids

Don’t Try This at Home Day

When they say don’t try this at home, they’re usually talking about the kinds of experiments curious kids might want to recreate after seeing them on TV or social media. Most of the time, those attempts are unsafe except under controlled conditions. On Saturday, the Franklin Institute is that safe space where you and your kids can check out live, large-scale demonstrations from liquid nitrogen blasts and hydrogen-fueled balloon explosions to more massively explosive undertakings. The intention behind the program is to make science feel thrilling and accessible, but also to prove that some experimentation can be dangerous when unsupervised.

Wellness

Be Well Philly Fest

Philly Mag’s annual wellness event encompasses health and fitness in various aspects, from grounding meditation to “naughtilates” — hmmm, sounds intriguing. Your ticket includes access to as much as you can fit on your schedule, as well as breakfast and lunch and access to a vendor marketplace with the same zen energy.

Music

They Might Be Giants: The Bigger Show Tour

Where : Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. When : Friday, May 15, 7 p.m., Saturday, May 16 (sold out), Sunday, May 17, 7 p.m.

: Friday, May 15, 7 p.m., Saturday, May 16 (sold out), Sunday, May 17, 7 p.m. How much: $98 – $127

The epitome of creative quirkiness, They Might Be Giants have been carving out their own lane in alternative music since forming in Brooklyn in 1982. Led by John Linnell and John Flansburgh, the duo is known for turning everything from science concepts to surreal humor into music, earning multiple Grammy Awards and a Tony nomination. Now touring in support of their 24th studio album, “The World Is to Dig,” released last month, they’re setting up in Philly for a three-show mini-residency. The current tour, billed as the “Bigger Show,” includes multi-set performances highlighting their vast catalog and a full-band lineup with a dynamic horn section.

Method Man and Redman with The Lox and State Property

Call it the Pay Some Bills or the When We Feel Like It tour, as Method Man and Redman are playing just a few selected cities over the course of the spring and summer. The Philadelphia date is like a one-night summit of hip-hop legacy acts, with The Lox and a State Property reunion on the bill, including Beanie Sigel, Freeway and Peedi Crakk. Remember the pre-auto-tune world when Roc-A-Fella and Ruff Ryders ruled the hip-hop roost? Good times. State Property doesn’t get together much anymore, so if they’re on your must-see list, get those tickets.

Yannick Leads Bruckner & Sorey

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Friday, May 15, 2 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 15, 2 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m. How much: $29 and up

This program spotlights the work of Tyshawn Sorey, a Newark-born, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and 2017 MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient. The Philadelphia Orchestra presents the world premiere of Sorey’s latest piano concerto, written for acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl, as part of a commitment to amplifying historically underrepresented voices in American classical music. Also on the bill is Bruckner’s Symphony No. 3, described as “majestic” and “soaring.”

Start Making Sense & The Ocean Avenue Stompers Horns

There’s a reason why three tribute bands are on our list this week. It’s because music creates formative memories that last all our lives. If you’re a Talking Heads fan, those memories are particularly enduring due to the innovation and originality that moved them from punk royalty to mainstream stardom. Led by frontman Jon Braun, the tribute band provides a faithful recreation of the band’s music and vibe. The Ocean Avenue Stompers’ horns are there to bring it home at a performance in the Philly burbs.

The Seven Wonders: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors” remains a classic example of the mood and musicianship of the ‘70s, from its No. 1 hit song “Dreams” to its simple but now classic album cover. But that came along with internal strife for band members who were in and out of love with one another. We’ll assume no such strife is part of The Seven Wonders, Fleetwood Mac’s tribute band. We’ll also assume that they’ll play plenty of songs during their City Winery appearance that will have you reminiscing about the days when Afro puffs, bell bottoms, lava lamps and crocheted ponchos reigned supreme.

Up Next

The inaugural city-wide arts festival

Art Philly hosts What Now: 2026, a first-of-its-kind festival going from Wednesday, May 27, to July 2 in celebration of the semiquincentennial.