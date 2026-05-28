Delaware

Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival

Where : The Cambria Hotel, 17222 Hood Rd., Rehoboth Beach, Del.

: The Cambria Hotel, 17222 Hood Rd., Rehoboth Beach, Del. When : Saturday, May 30, noon – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, May 30, noon – 4 p.m. How much: $161.19

Head on down to the Delaware coast, where the area’s premier food fest brings together thousands of food lovers, wine enthusiasts and music fans, while raising over $300,000 for local nonprofits. This year’s new location allows for unlimited tastings from over 30 local restaurants, including Cultured Pearl, Kaja Asian, The Crooked Hammock and Gio’s Bistro, plus more than 100 premium wines, craft beers, cocktails and mocktails from vendors like Federal Taphouse, First State Distillery, Dewey Beer and Vino del Mar. The festival’s signature Chef Throwdown competition returns, with local culinary stars battling “Chopped”-style. The Alicia Maxwell Project, a Delmarva-based soul-blues band, will perform.

New Jersey

Soar & Shore Airshow

The annual aerial showcase boasts some of the most advanced military aircraft in the world, including the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Demo Team, U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons, a vintage MiG-17F and the Warbird Thunder vintage formation team. It’s completely free to watch from the Boardwalk, but if you want the VIP treatment, limited premium seating options are available, offering reserved beachside seats with shade, food and drinks. The festival also features meet-and-greet opportunities with pilots and aircraft at Atlantic City International Airport, plus vendor and exhibitor booths along the Boardwalk.

Special events

ArtPhilly – What Now: 2026

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through July 2

: Through July 2 How much: Various prices

ArtPhilly curated the inaugural citywide festival, which incorporates more than 30 original commissions, bringing together theater, music, visual art, dance and community storytelling as part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. One of its major commissions is Anna Deavere Smith‘s “Basil Biggs,” a new work blending history and storytelling to examine Black life. Other participating artists and organizations include Ruth Naomi Floyd, King Britt, Jos Duncan-Asé, Trapeta Mayson, Cookie Diorio, PHILADANCO!, BalletX, The Mann Center, Mural Arts and First Person Arts.

The Frank White Experience with Lil Cease

Brooklyn-born Christopher Wallace, known as The Notorious B.I.G., became known as one of rap’s elite talents before his 1997 murder at the age of 24. The crime remains unsolved. His debut album, “Ready To Die,” released in September 1994, produced crossover hits like “Juicy,” “Big Poppa” and “One More Chance.” Lil Cease, Biggie’s cousin and protégé, was a founding member of Junior M.A.F.I.A., the Brooklyn collective formed by Biggie in 1994. In remembrance of Biggie’s birthday on May 28, Cease comes to the City Winery stage, performing alongside the live band, The Frank White Experience, to honor both Biggie’s music and one of hip-hop’s most influential eras.

‘Sail Through This To That’

Where : President’s House, 590 Market St.

: President’s House, 590 Market St. When : Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

: Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m., 7 p.m. How much: Free

As part of the What Now festival, “Sail Through This To That” is a procession led by poet Evangeline Getty Brooks that moves participants from the Betsy Ross House to Spruce Street Harbor to honor the lives of Ona Judge and Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells. Musical director V. Shayne Frederick will offer a variety of musical selections on the way. Judge is a young Black woman who was enslaved by George and Martha Washington in Philadelphia until she escaped in 1796, ultimately securing her freedom in New Hampshire. Fells was a transgender woman who was brutally murdered in 2020. This walk honors both, linking Philadelphia’s revolutionary past to present-day struggles for freedom, safety and visibility.

Fan Expo Philadelphia

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Friday, May 29, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Friday, May 29, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $12 and up

Fan culture takes center stage at Fan Expo, the annual three-day celebration of comics, science fiction, horror, anime, gaming and cosplay. Drawing tens of thousands of fans each year, the event blends celebrity appearances, live panels, workshops and immersive experiences with a show floor packed with artists, vendors and collectibles. Appearing this year are Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin for a “Lord of the Rings” reunion, Mr. T from “The A-Team” and Tom Welling from “Smallville”. Local guy Mike Dennis, of ReelBlack, screens the restored film “Riverbend” there on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the “After Hours” events. Pro Tip: Autograph sessions/photo ops come at an additional cost and have limits on items signed. If you want to secure a spot with a specific celebrity, sign up online beforehand.

Roots Picnic

Where : Belmont Plateau, West Fairmount Park

: Belmont Plateau, West Fairmount Park When : Saturday, March 30, Sunday, March 31

: Saturday, March 30, Sunday, March 31 How much: $250 and up

Live Nation Urban CEO Shawn Gee and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson are two Philly guys who’ve made good in their respective roles. One of their accomplishments is the Roots Picnic, a hometown festival created to bring talent to the city. They accomplished that over the last decade, bringing in top-tier acts to the R&B/hip-hop celebration. In 2026, those acts include headliners Jay-Z and Erykah Badu, Brandy, Kehlani, Mariah the Scientist, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Jazzy Jeff, De La Soul, Corrinne Bailey Rae and more. There are also events scheduled around the picnic, including a preparty, networking event and a celebrity basketball game.

‘Christ Church and the American Revolution: Fractured Symbols, Traditions and Congregations’

Where : Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St.

: Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St. When : Thursday, May 28, 5:30 p.m., opening reception; 6:30 p.m. Speaker Series

: Thursday, May 28, 5:30 p.m., opening reception; 6:30 p.m. Speaker Series How much: Free

A new installation invites visitors to look beyond the familiar heroes of the American Revolution and confront the personal cost of independence. Set within one of the nation’s most significant historic churches where George Washington and Benjamin Franklin once worshipped, the exhibit explores how political upheaval fractured communities, strained loyalties and reshaped everyday life in Philadelphia. Through rare artifacts — including a 1766 “Book of Common Prayer” with references to the British monarchy literally crossed out, fragments tied to King George III and gaps in church records during the British occupation — the experience shows what the Revolution felt like in real time. The opening night celebration includes a speaker presentation by historian Emily Sneff, author of “When The Declaration of Independence Was News.”

Arts and Culture

‘The Outsiders’

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Through Sunday, June 7

: Through Sunday, June 7 How much: $42 and up

S.E. Hinton published her novel about troubled teens trapped by a class divide in 1967 when she was just 18 years old, and it became a staple on middle and high school reading lists for generations. Then it was adapted as a play, a 1983 movie that launched multiple actors, including Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe, and a musical that broke Broadway box office records and won four Tony Awards in 2024, including best musical. Set in 1967, the production, now in Philly, follows Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their greaser family of outsiders in Tulsa, Oklahoma, set to a Grammy-nominated soundtrack.

Neighborhood Jawnts Tour Series

Where : Multiple neighborhoods

: Multiple neighborhoods When : From Friday, May 29 – Sunday, Oct. 25, every Friday at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

: From Friday, May 29 – Sunday, Oct. 25, every Friday at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Whether you’re a local, transplant or visitor, the Neighborhood Jawnts Tour Series has something for you. It’s a new citywide initiative designed to move beyond Center City to spotlight the diversity and uniqueness of Philly’s neighborhoods. Part of the Philadelphia Visitor Center’s programming for the Philadelphia250 celebration, the intention of Jawnts, a.k.a, Join a Weekly Neighborhood Tour, is cultural and economic: 20 free, curated tours highlighting food, art, history, small businesses and community that define each neighborhood, while also bringing them attention and opportunity. Tours kick off in East Passyunk with stops including the Bok Building, the Singing Fountain and the Moyamensing prison site.

Philly Greek Festival

Where : St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 256 S. Eighth Street

: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 256 S. Eighth Street When : Thursday, March 28, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, March 29, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, March 28, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, March 29, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Rooted in the Greek tradition of philoxenia, defined as deep, intentional hospitality, the Philly Greek Fest is one of those cultural celebrations where food, music and community all come together. At the heart of the festival is the food, including slow-roasted lamb shank, moussaka, hand-carved gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, dolmades and fresh pita. But it’s not just about what’s on the plate. Traditional Greek bands set the and traditional folk dance groups perform throughout the event to fully immerse attendees in Greek culture.

2026 Annual Lebanese Festival

Where : Saint Maron Church, 1013 Ellsworth St.

: Saint Maron Church, 1013 Ellsworth St. When : Friday, May 29, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, May 29, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Like the Greek Fest, the Lebanese Festival focuses on food, community and culture, providing insight into the tight-knit community who are mostly centered in South Philly. The rain or shine event includes dance, a raffle, kids’ activities and traditional Lebanese dishes, including kibbeh, hummus, baba ghanoush, shawarma, tabbouleh, falafel and baklava.

cinéSPEAK ‘Under the Stars’ Opening Night

Where : Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave.

: Clark Park, 4300 – 4398 Baltimore Ave. When : Friday, May 29, 7 p.m.

: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m. How much: Free, open to the public

The opening night of cinéSPEAK’s “Under the Stars” series features the Pennsylvania premiere of “Everybody to Kenmure Street,” a Sundance-winning documentary capturing a real-life community uprising in Scotland as neighbors rally to stop an immigration detention, alongside the short “Barriga Llena, Corazón Contento,” which highlights grassroots mutual aid through a Queens food pantry. As with all their with all cinéSPEAK movie nights, the evening starts with live DJ sets and local vendors. A free afterparty happens just up the street at Dahlak Paradise.

Food & drink

Guac Off 2026

MANNA’s Guac Off 2026 brings together some of the city’s top restaurants for a friendly but serious guacamole competition. Guests can sample a wide range of creative guac from Philly eateries, everything from classic lime and cilantro to chef’s specialties, paired with unlimited chips and drinks, while casting votes to help crown a People’s Choice winner along with a judge-selected champion. As great as it is, the event is more than just food and fun. Every ticket supports MANNA’s mission to provide meals for people dealing with illness.

Outdoors

2026 Frankford Fish Fest

Where : Frankford Boat Launch, 5501 Tacony St.

: Frankford Boat Launch, 5501 Tacony St. When : Saturday, May 30 – 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

: Saturday, May 30 – 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. How much: Free with registration

Among the big-ticket concerts, festivals and events that make this one of Philly’s busiest weekends so far is the Frankford Fish Fest. No, it’s not a fish fry, though we can understand the confusion. Now in its fifth year, it’s a chance for seasoned fishermen and women to enjoy a favorite pastime while newcomers learn the basics for free. Hosted by the Riverfront North Partnership, the event invites neighbors of all ages to try hands-on activities like fishing — with gear and instruction provided — alongside group bike rides on the Kensington and Tacony Trail, and even beginner-friendly kayaking on the river. Food and refreshments are also free.

Music

British Invasion: PGMC Pride Concert Series

Where : Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m., Friday, May 29, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

: Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m., Friday, May 29, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2 p.m., 8 p.m. How much: $35 – $65

British musicians are the focus of the latest Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus concert. It features music by acclaimed artists who call the United Kingdom home, including the Beatles, Adele, David Bowie and more. One of the nation’s longest-running LGBTQ+ choruses, its upcoming events include the Philly Pride celebration on the Parkway, Phillies Pride Night at Citizens Bank Park and the Philadelphia Orchestra’s fourth annual free Pride Night concert.

Beethoven and Marsalis

Where : Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, May 28, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m.

: Thursday, May 28, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m., Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. How much: $66.08 and up

At 64, Wynton Marsalis has made a significant impact on Jazz at Lincoln Center that can’t be denied or diminished. But in 2027, he’ll step down as artistic director for more of an artistic and advisory role. This program combines Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony with Marsalis’s Fourth Symphony, “The Jungle,” performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra sharing the stage. If you want to see a maestro at work before he moves into a new capacity, this is the time.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: Land of Hopes & Dreams Tour

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, May 30, 7:30 p.m. How much: $285 and up, tickets purchased for the originally scheduled May 8 date will be honored

Delayed but never denied, Bruce Springsteen reunites with the E Street Band for their rescheduled Philly tour stop on their Land of Hope & Dreams tour. If you’ve already seen Springsteen in concert, you know that age has not diminished his capacity for 3-hour-plus performances. Part of a major U.S. arena tour launched in 2026, the show also carries a broader message, as the outspoken icon says his tour is intended to celebrate and defend democracy during a turbulent time in America.

West Philly Porchfest

Where : West Philly, near Clark Park

: West Philly, near Clark Park When : Saturday, May 30, noon – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, May 30, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

It was conceived as a way to celebrate local musicians in Ithaca, New York, in 2007. From there, a global movement grew that ultimately inspired West Philly Porchfest. Local, independent musicians play all over the neighborhood from front porches to stoops and sidewalks, and in genres from jazz and hip-hop to punk and folk. It started modestly, but now it encompasses over 200 locations in West Philly. And every concert is free and open to the public.

Pops on The Plaza

Where : Headhouse Square

: Headhouse Square When : Saturday, May 30, 11:30 – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, May 30, 11:30 – 5 p.m. How much: Free

Pull up a chair or blanket and get ready for a day of live music courtesy of the Philly Pops. Pops on the Plaza turns a popular outdoor public space into a communal hangout. Centered around a live performance by the Philly Pops’ Little Big Band, expect classic Motown and R&B, along with local vendors for a casual cookout vibe.

U+Me+RNB

The 2026 edition of the 21-and-over themed dance party brings its signature combination of curated R&B and throwback soul to Franklin Music Hall, with super producer and nine-time Grammy winner Bryan Michael Cox as host. The 1990s and 2000s hit maker has crafted emotionally connective songs for Mary J. Blige, Monica, Usher and Mariah Carey. Past events have built a loyal following by pairing DJ sets with curated playlists that range from early 2000s slow jams to current R&B and Afrobeats faves. Think everything from D’Angelo to Brandy with SZA, Leon Thomas, and Cleo Sol chiming in. DJ AMH and DJ HBK control the playlist and dance floor, so come with your nostalgic ears and dancing shoes.

Mamadêlê Presents Dendê and Band

Where : The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave.

: The Fallser Club, 3721 Midvale Ave. When : Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m.

: Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m. How much: $20

Known for blending samba de roda, Candomblé-rooted percussion, afrobeat, rumba and other international grooves, Dendê and Band brings decades of experience as a multi-instrumentalist, composer and educator who began performing professionally as a teenager with Timbalada under Carlinhos Brown. The band has built an international reputation through performances across major world music festivals, including appearances in Europe, Asia and North America. This weekend, they’re here in Philly at an intimate venue in East Falls.