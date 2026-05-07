Delaware

‘Kinky Boots’

Where : The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, May 8, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2 p.m., 8 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 2 p.m.

: Friday, May 8, 8 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2 p.m., 8 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 2 p.m. How much: $35 – $110

The musical takes off from the 2005 film, inspired by the true story of a struggling shoe factory finding new life producing high-heeled boots for drag performers. Harvey Fierstein wrote the book, Cyndi Lauper wrote the music and lyrics, and that powerhouse combination ultimately led to six Tony awards. Was it the shoes? In this case, yes. The regional production brings Broadway energy and uplifting themes to a short run at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House.

New Jersey

MMRBBQ

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m.

: Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m. How much: $31 and up

The long-running MMRBQ is a cornerstone of the region’s live-music culture, born out of WMMR’s identity as a station deeply rooted in classic and modern rock. But this year’s concert is bittersweet, as it’s the first one without longtime radio personality Pierre Robert, who died unexpectedly in October. The 2026 lineup is a stacked bill led by Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Everclear and hometown favorites The Hooters.

‘Chicken & Biscuits’ by Douglas Lyons

Where : South Camden Theater Company, 400 South Camden St., Camden, N.J.

: South Camden Theater Company, 400 South Camden St., Camden, N.J. When : Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 24. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

: Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 24. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. How much: $5 for Camden residents only, $22.50 for everyone else

When the Jenkins family gathers for a patriarch’s funeral, as you might expect, some strong emotions come to the surface. In this play, written by Douglas Lyons, it also makes for some strong comedy. First developed off-Broadway and then getting a Broadway run, “Chicken & Biscuits” earned praise for its celebration of Black joy, queer identity and complicated family bonds. Now it’s in Camden for the next three weeks.

Special Events

Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, May 10

: Through Sunday, May 10 How much: Various prices

It seems like festivals are being front-loaded, given that the World Cup is descending on the city next month, which means venues of all kinds will be locked up. Or it’s just springtime, when festivals naturally proliferate. Either way, here’s a rundown of this week’s fests.

The Opa! Festival: Four-day Greek fest in Elkins Park.

SpringFest and Rockin’ The Ridge Car Show: Vendors, music, wellness and a car show in Roxborough.

Inaugural Northern Liberties Spring Festival: There’s a first time for everything as Northern Liberties joins the festival schedule in 2026.

Spruce Hill May Fair: Family-friendly neighborhood fest in West Philly’s Clark Park.

Nanny Goat Fest: Festival rooted in Irish history in Olde Kensington. Check out WHYY’s Billy Penn’s coverage on its torrid history.

Rittenhouse Square Spring Fine Craft Show

Where : Rittenhouse Square

: Rittenhouse Square When : Friday, May 8, Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Friday, May 8, Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

One of Philadelphia’s most iconic parks becomes an open-air gallery twice a year, bringing together more than 150 fine craft artists for a weekend celebration, juried competition and sale of works in multiple disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, wood, glass, photography, fiber and mixed media. The festival repeats in October.

Festival of Fountains

Pierre S. du Pont had a vision, transforming Longwood Gardens into a world-class horticultural showcase with the annual Fountain Festival as a signature event. In 2026, the fest includes daily daytime fountain performances, weekend illuminated fountain shows and seasonal events including Fountain Fest Weekends and Fireworks & Fountains nights. New illuminated fountain playlists this year include Surf’s Up, Magic in Motion and Everlasting Love.

New Hope PrideFest

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 17

: Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 17 How much: Various prices

New Hope Celebrates PrideFest was born out of a simple but powerful intention: to honor LGBTQ+ life, visibility and history in the Delaware River towns of New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Lambertville, New Jersey. The 2026 theme is “Pride IN FULL COLOR,” and this year’s signature programming reflects it with the annual Opening Tea, Pride Bingo, the Love is Love Gala and Pride With Purpose. It concludes next Sunday with the Pride Parade starting in New Jersey, followed immediately by PrideFest Live in Pennsylvania, with a vendor fair, live performances and a dance party.

About Spring Art Star Craft Bazaar

Where: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

When: Saturday, May 9, Sunday, May 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

How much: Free, pay as you go

This curated marketplace brings together more than 80 makers offering everything from handmade jewelry and pottery to prints, textiles and one-of-a-kind home goods. Beyond shopping, there are “make + take” activities, food and drinks and even a free event tote if you arrive early enough. It’s family-friendly, pet-welcoming, and built around supporting independent artists who craft unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. Might be the best spot to get Mom something nice, or to hand her your credit card so she can shop for herself.

Arts & Culture

‘The Woman Question’

Where : People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pa.

: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pa. When : Through Sunday, May 24

: Through Sunday, May 24 How much: $33 and up

People’s Light’s latest world premiere uncovers the history, struggle and enduring relevance of women in medicine, reframing a 19th-century fight for access and autonomy through a “docu-fantasy” lens. The play is inspired by the real-life 1894 graduating class of the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, one of the first institutions in the country to train female physicians.

‘Paths to Independence 1765 – 1787’

Where : Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St.

: Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St. When : Thursday, May 7 – Friday, Sept. 18

: Thursday, May 7 – Friday, Sept. 18 How much: Free

Freedom ain’t easy. That’s the lesson from a new exhibition created in anticipation of America’s 250th anniversary. The research collection preserves and interprets original manuscripts from the Revolutionary era, including writings and artifacts associated with figures like Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and James Wilson, alongside perspectives from ordinary Philadelphians. Throughout its run, it has had public programming and talks that expand on the challenges of democracy. WHYY’s own Peter Cremmins checked it out before an opening reception Thursday.

‘Class C’

Where : Louis Bluver Theater at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

: Louis Bluver Theater at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When : Thursday, May 7 – Sunday, May 24

: Thursday, May 7 – Sunday, May 24 How much: Pay what you wish – $37.25

Another world premiere this week is set in a future America where citizens are assigned government classifications that shape loyalty, surveillance and survival. The story follows a Department of Homeland Security agent searching for a mysterious figure, only to encounter his wife instead. Yes, this sparks a series of events that could threaten the status quo. Azuka Theatre, known for developing new work that centers unheard voices and poses thorny social questions, uses this production to examine how systems of power define who is seen as safe, suspicious or disposable. Hmm, doesn’t sound so far in the future, does it?

29th Annual First Glance Film Festival

Where : Film Society Bourse, 400 Ranstead St.

: Film Society Bourse, 400 Ranstead St. When : Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 10

: Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 10 How much: $20 – $150

Since 1996, the FirstGlance Film Festival in Philadelphia has given emerging, student and underrepresented voices a platform where their work could be seen, discussed and celebrated outside of the traditional studio system. Today, the festival continues its original mission by screening more than 40 selected works tied to Philly and beyond. Alongside the screenings, there are curated panels, audience Q&As, networking mixers and afterparties over three busy days.

‘Friday Night: AAPI Heritage Month Edition’

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Friday, May 8, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: Friday, May 8, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish

The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Friday Night series is an after-hours experience built on the idea of making world-class art more accessible. The series combines DJs, live performances, themed programming and hands-on activities. This Friday Night highlights Asian American and Pacific Islander culture with live music from Rachel Andie, an art-making workshop with Hui-yi Kuo and a gallery talk from curator Hiromi Kinoshita.

‘History That Doesn’t Suck with Professor Greg Jackson’

This isn’t your grandfather’s history — well, it is, actually, but with a fresh spin. Created by historian Greg Jackson, the show grew out of the podcast of the same name, which aims to make rigorously researched American history relatable. On tour, the live production adapts his podcast into a 100-minute theatrical journey through the first century of the United States, combining cinematic visuals, music and dynamic storytelling to tell the story of how America got started.

‘Currents: A Multimedia Opening Reception’

Where : Fairmount Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr.

: Fairmount Water Works, 640 Waterworks Dr. When : Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

A new immersive multimedia exhibition uses art to trace the movement of water as a physical force and a living archive of Philadelphia’s history, ecology and future. In conjunction with Philadelphia Sculptors, 10 local artists transform the building’s underground corridors into a sensory landscape of sound, light and projection.

Sports

Eastern Conference Semifinals: Sixers vs. Knicks Games 3 & 4

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Friday, May 8, 7 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 3:30 p.m.

: Friday, May 8, 7 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 3:30 p.m. How much: $279 and up

After dispatching the hated Celtics, the Sixers are now deep in the postseason hunt. Unfortunately, their semifinal opponent is the formidable New York Knicks, who have set multiple records for their offensive prowess through the first round. The Sixers are home for games 3 and 4, which could make all the difference. So make sure you’re in the house while they defend the home court. NOTE: The Bruce Springsteen show scheduled for Friday, May 8, will move to Friday, May 30. Ticketholders for the May 8 show will have them honored for May 30.

Outdoors

Love Your Park Week 2026

Where : Multiple parks around the city

: Multiple parks around the city When : Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 17

: Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 17 How much: Free

One of the most uplifting things about living in Greater Philadelphia is its robust park system. And this week, you can be a part of keeping them clean and maintained. Volunteers can sign up for duty at more than 100 participating parks to do weeding, planting and overall maintenance. The week includes a multitude of park-related events, including paddleboarding, movie screenings, a nature photography workshop, a guided hike and a special pre-Mother’s Day crafting event at Tinicium.

Music

Musician’s Choice

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, May 7, 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, May 7, 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m. How much: $29 and up

While they are passionate about the works they’re assigned to play, what would happen if musicians were able to choose their own programs? Find out at the Musician’s Choice show, where members of the Philadelphia Orchestra not only get to make the selections but also talk about what drew them to the piece. Led by principal bass Joseph Conyers — a Curtis grad — under the direction of Naomi Woo, audiences will have the chance to share what the music they play means to them personally.

The Wailers

When “Rastaman Vibration” came out in 1976, it was Bob Marley and The Wailers’ eighth album, but the first to go top 10 on the U.S. charts. After Marley died in 1981, The Wailers disbanded, then reformed under Aston “Family Man” Barrett. With his passing in 2024, his son, Aston Jr., is now the one holding down the family band. They’ll be in the Philly ‘burbs Friday, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the album’s release.

Jay Electronica

Born Timothy Elpadaro Thedford in New Orleans, he’s better known to rap fans as Jay Electronica. The enigmatic artist finally released his official debut album, “A Written Testimony,” in 2020, though it’s as much Jay-Z’s album as it is his. In 2025, he followed that up with three more EPs: “Written Testimony: Mars, The Inhabited Planet,” “A Written Testimony: Leaflets” and “A Written Testimony: Power At The Rate of My Dreams.” Over the years, Jay Electronica’s collaborations with Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean have only extended his legend. Now he’s on a short tour heading to Philly, and that may be the last we see him for a while.

Events to watch out for:

The Strokes are coming to the Mann Center in June, with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser.