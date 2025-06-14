From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The skies over Chester County will be full of anything but the ordinary this weekend as the Hot Air Balloon Festival celebrates its 17th anniversary at Willowdale Steeplechase. Rain prevented balloon takeoff on opening day Friday, but spirits remained high.

Through financial headwinds and Covid-19 cancellations, the festival has experienced significant growth since its inception in 1998, increasing from 900 attendees in its first year to an estimated 20,000 spectators at last year’s festival, according to Rick Schimpf, festival director.

Proceeds from the festival’s initial years were used to preserve 90,000 acres of land in Chester. Now, admission fees go to local fire and police departments, as well as the Boy Scouts, Schimpf said.

Originally called the Pennsbury Balloon Festival, the event has evolved to become far more than just hot air balloon rides. On Friday, local vendors and food trucks lined the festival grounds as live music by the Bad Hombres entertained the crowd. Many vendors shared that they were repeat attendees at the festival, including Albie’s Burger Truck, which noted that this was their fourth consecutive year.

Keenya Cain-Wiggins, of Shugar Shack Soul Food, said the idea to bring her business to the festival came to her last year while visiting another vendor. On Friday, she was serving up her “Mother Clucking Chicken Sandwich” and “Slammin’ Salmon” to hungry festival goers.

“Last year, I was leaving Harvest Ridge Winery, and I saw the crowd and saw the balloons, and I said, ‘I have to be there next year,’” Cain-Wiggins said. “So here I am.”