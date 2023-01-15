How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.

The Peace Center’s 11th annual MLK Peace and Social Justice Summit will feature two keynote speakers, workshops for students, educators, and parents, time for students to share stories of their experiences, and more. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at William Tennent High School in Centennial School District.

With the conflicts and culture wars that have divided neighboring school districts in Bucks County and across the country, Centennial School District Superintendent Dana Bedden said, ”trying to get to a place where we can have common ground is needed more than ever.”

Bedden reflected on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1947 speech on “the purpose of education.”

“He talked about the need for education to enable an individual to sift and weigh evidence, to discern truth from the false, the real from unreal, and the facts from fiction. We need a lot of pause and thought about doing just that,” Bedden said. “He talked about intelligence by itself is not enough. We also must have character. And if we can develop our students’ knowledge and improve their character and their mindset about citizenship, I think we’ll be in a better place.”

Anyone who wants to participate in the summit must pre-register by 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The summit is one of hundreds of events and volunteer opportunities planned to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader.

MLK Day events in Bucks County

Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1 – 3 p.m.

138 S. Pine Street, Doylestown

The James A. Michener Art Museum will host its annual MLK day of service and art. Attendees will learn about the Bucks County Housing Group, a nonprofit that offers social services to unhoused and food insecure people. Participants will paint tote bags and fill them with toiletries for BCHG. The Michener Museum is requesting toiletry donations, including shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, feminine products, diapers, and soap.

Monday, Jan. 16 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1680 Aquetong Road, New Hope

Thompson Memorial Church plans an all-day educational and interactive event for the public. The day includes a lecture from Chief Diversity Officer for UM Worldwide Jeff Marshall, a drumline performance, speed-packing about 16,000 meals to be shipped the across the globe, a presentation from the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization committed to ending mass incarceration, and an exhibit about EJI’s Peace and Justice Memorial in Birmingham, Alabama.