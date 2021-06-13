Dr. King in the Philadelphia region

King was a student at Crozer Theological Seminary in suburban Philadelphia at the time, staying with friends in Camden in the summer of 1950. Hunt family members recalled that King had been warned by Hunt’s husband, the late Jesthroe Hunt, that Black people would not be welcome at Mary’s, but he replied that maybe they needed to go, so they could start to go anywhere they wanted. After the bartender refused to serve King, his friend Walter McCall, and their dates and fired a gun into the air, King asked Ulysses Wiggins — a prominent Camden resident and president of the New Jersey NAACP — for help. A police report was filed, the bartender was convicted on a gun charge and briefly jailed, and King would later describe the experience as a transformational one.

For Duff, the quest to preserve the rowhouse has been a roller-coaster ride rife with politics.

“It’s a political football,” Duff said. “Sadly, it’s been punted so many times that there’s now an extra hole in the side of the house!”

The high point came in 2016, when U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon himself and a friend of King’s, stood in front of the house with U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross and then-Mayor Dana Redd and proclaimed: “This place of historic real estate must be saved for generations unborn.”

A disastrous collaboration with Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, a Camden nonprofit with strong links to the South Jersey Democratic Party, followed. Duff said Hunt had agreed to sell the building to Cooper’s Ferry for $1; in turn, said Duff, the nonprofit promised to seek historic designation from the city, stabilize the house’s roof, and apply for grants to preserve it. But Cooper’s Ferry never closed on the sale, leaving Hunt responsible for property taxes, repairs and liability. When Duff discovered that Cooper’s Ferry received a $229,035 federal grant to renovate the house, he sued to find out what happened to the money and discovered it had been diverted to the city’s fire department.

Duff’s subsequent preservation efforts got nowhere. In February 2020, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, which has jurisdiction over natural and historic resources, rejected Duff’s bid for the state historic designation that would have allowed him to apply for the national registry and for preservation grants. DEP said the “weight and caliber of evidence does not support claims … with regard to the presence of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 753 Walnut St.”

“It wasn’t happening because I’m not a Democratic machine team player,” Duff said. He believes he had become a political liability after the Cooper’s Ferry debacle and has maintained that he would disassociate himself from the house if it became necessary to save it. (Duff also decided he “would rather dig ditches” than ever become a politician.)

In May 2020, George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, spurring a national reckoning on race. In October, the state DEP contacted Duff to say it was interested in preserving the house after all. Elated, he resubmitted the application for historic status.

As months passed and the house’s condition became more precarious, Duff made periodic inquiries to the DEP. Officials replied they were still interested and planned to hire a person to handle civil rights history preservation in Camden. In the meantime, Duff fumed as other MLK-related objects and places were carefully preserved: a pool table King is said to have used while at Crozer; a jail cell in Birmingham, Alabama, where King spent several nights in 1967.

A DEP media representative was asked to comment on the status of the King house and promised to call back, but did not.

By the time Khan expressed interest, Duff had turned his attention to King’s activities in Philadelphia, discovering that a 1950 speech by then-Howard University president Mordecai Johnson in that city that was inspirational to King had not taken place at the Fellowship House as thought but actually happened at the First Unitarian Church. Duff said he applied for and received confirmation of historic status for that building from Pennsylvania in only 28 days. He has been working on his King book, named “Significant,” because of his frustration at his painstaking research being treated as the opposite.