Nov. 19 is the 70th anniversary of a seminal event that altered the life trajectory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the legendary civil rights leader who became pastor of an Alabama church at age 25 and was assassinated at age 39.

However, there will be no formal recognition of this monumental event, neither nationally nor in Philadelphia, where the event occurred.

Why? Because scholars — including prize-winning biographers of King — have missed the exact date and location of the experience that the Atlanta-born orator said had a “profound and electrifying” impact on him. The occasion I’m referring to was Dr. King’s attendance at a Center City Philadelphia church on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 19, 1950. Dr. King visited the First Unitarian Church at 21st and Chestnut streets to listen to a lecture by Dr. Mordecai Johnson, then a noted activist, educator and pastor.

Then the president of Howard University, Dr. Johnson lectured on the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian lawyer and social activist who became the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India. Dr. Johnson had just returned from a trip to India where he examined Gandhi’s methods of social change – a change that ended Britain’s long colonial rule of India.

In his 1958 memoir, King – then applauded for his leadership of the Montgomery Bus Boycott – noted that after hearing Dr. Johnson’s “electrifying” lecture on Gandhi, “I left the meeting and bought a half-dozen books on Gandhi’s life and work.” Gandhi’s strategies of nonviolent resistance became a centerpiece of Dr. King’s civil rights activism.

Historians agree that Dr. Johnson’s lecture had a transformative impact on a young Martin Luther King, Jr., who was then a seminary student in Chester, Pennsylvania searching for ways to enact social change. This lecture in Philadelphia occurred five months after King staged his first formal anti-racism protest inside a cafe in Maple Shade, New Jersey, which was only 12-miles from 21st and Chestnut streets. That protest led to King’s first lawsuit against segregation, filed by the New Jersey NAACP.