Restoring history: Renovations begin at the Camden house where Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once lived

The house was badly damaged by a fire two years ago. The restoration work to turn it into a museum is expected to be completed by 2026.

The home at 753 Walnut St. in Camden where Martin Luther King Jr. once stayed is little more than a shell after a devastating fire in 2023. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Restoring history: Renovations begin at the Camden house where Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once lived

The house was badly damaged by a fire two years ago. The restoration work to turn it into a museum is expected to be completed by 2026.

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Two years ago, a fire destroyed the historic Camden home where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived as a student. Pastor Amir Khan, president of New Beginnings Behavioral Health, is restoring the ravaged home in the Bergen Square neighborhood to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in December. The renovation will begin next month. Contractors will attempt to frame the home so they are able to walk into the structure by the end of summer, Khan said.

Yocontalie Jackson, a curator for the Camden County Historical Society, said it was critical to preserve the house in Camden, noting that it was where King’s fight for civil rights began.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“To have this house preserved and be able to continue to say ‘This is a part of our history’ means a lot, because so many people don’t know about it,” she said.

wooden beams holding up a building in process
A fire damaged home on Walnut Street in Camden, where Martin Luther King Jr. once lived, has been shored up with wooden beams as organizers continue their efforts to preserve the building and turn it into a museum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Dr. King’s connection to Camden

Dr. King rented a room at the Walnut Street home between 1948 and 1951, when he studied at the Crozer Theological Seminary, a Baptist seminary school in Upland, Pennsylvania. As a student, he divided his time between Camden and the seminary campus.

At that time, Benjamin Hunt owned the home, which his daughter-in-law, Jeanette Lilly Hunt, later inherited from him. Khan said King was more comfortable in Bergen Square, a historically Black Camden neighborhood, than across the Delaware River in a mostly white area.

“Dr. King did a lot of preaching at various churches in this area,” he said.

The home was also where King planned one of his first civil rights protests. There is documented evidence of an incident in 1950, when King and a few friends went to a local tavern, Mary’s Café, after attending a church service. The tavern’s owner, Ernest Nichols, refused to serve them. Nichols reportedly stomped out of the bar and returned with a revolver, firing bullets into the sky. King and his friends tried to file a complaint at the Maple Shade police station. The department refused to register a case, until the Camden NAACP got involved.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Amir Khan smiles
Pastor Amir Khan stands outside the future home of a Martin Luther King Jr. museum in Camden. The rowhouse on Walnut Street was a temporary home to Martin Luther King Jr. while he was attending the Crozer Theological Seminary. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Related Content

How badly was Dr. King’s Camden home damaged in the fire?

For two decades, the house lay vacant. Then a flame engulfed it. It is not clear what caused the fire. When fire investigators assessed the damage, it was unsafe for them to enter the structure. The façade and the side of the house is currently propped up by beams. The back half of the house has been demolished, exposing the inside to the elements.

But there are still features that are salvageable, Khan said, such as the steps leading to the second-floor bedroom where King stayed.

“We’re keeping them because we want people to be able to walk as much as they can, where Dr. King walked, and go up the stairs and things like that,” Khan said.

inside the fire-torn house
A fire nearly gutted the Martin Luther King Jr. house in Camden in March of 2023, but efforts continue to preserve it as a museum dedicated to the civil rights leader's time in Camden. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Martin Luther King House: Preserving King’s legacy

Initially, Jeanette Lilly Hunt’s vision was to turn the house into a museum. But an initial effort fizzled out and the fire happened. Now, Khan wants to fulfill that dream.

Khan, whose organization purchased the house in 2021, plans to make the now-christened Martin Luther King House as a museum to preserve the history of the civil rights leader’s early days as a seminary student.

In addition to showing where King ate and slept while he was studying, the museum will include exhibits that show King’s connection to the city of Camden and his stay at Crozer. There will also be a film featuring a reenactment of the incident that led to King’s first civil protest in Maple Shade.

Khan said he will need to raise another $150,000 to $200,000 to finish the entire project, which he hopes will be completed by the end of 2026.

  • Amir Khan and a reporter looking through a window into the home
    Pastor Amir Khan (right) shows a reporter the fire-gutted interior of the Camden home where Martin Luther King Jr. once stayed. Khan has plans to turn the home into a museum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Charred beams and stairs seen through a window
    Charred beams and stairs can be seen through the window of 753 Walnut St. in Camden. Martin Luther King Jr. once climbed those stairs to get to his bedroom at the back of the house, where he stayed while he was attending Crozer Theological Seminary. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • wooden beams holding up a building in process
    The city of Camden has agreed to donate the adjoining vacant lots to the Martin Luther King Jr. house, according to Pastor Amir Khan. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Related Content

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns is WHYY’s New Jersey reporter.

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate