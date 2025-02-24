From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Two years ago, a fire destroyed the historic Camden home where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived as a student. Pastor Amir Khan, president of New Beginnings Behavioral Health, is restoring the ravaged home in the Bergen Square neighborhood to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in December. The renovation will begin next month. Contractors will attempt to frame the home so they are able to walk into the structure by the end of summer, Khan said.

Yocontalie Jackson, a curator for the Camden County Historical Society, said it was critical to preserve the house in Camden, noting that it was where King’s fight for civil rights began.

“To have this house preserved and be able to continue to say ‘This is a part of our history’ means a lot, because so many people don’t know about it,” she said.