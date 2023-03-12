Fire destroys former home of Dr. Martin Luther King in Camden, New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A fire destroyed the former home of Dr. Martin Luther King in Camden, New Jersey

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 700 block of Walnut Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The Action Cam was arrived as heavy flames were showing from the top floor of the home.

Doctor King lived in the home in 1950 while he was a student at the now-closed Crozer Theological Seminary.

The home was empty for many years and there has been a push to raise money to fix it.

The MLK House website says Dr. King slept, ate, prepared his messages, and plotted his first anti-discrimination lawsuit while living here.

The fire also damaged a neighboring home but no one was injured.

So far no word on a cause.