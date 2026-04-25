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Starting Saturday, Montgomery County residents and visitors can embark on the annual Montco Trail Challenge.

After registering online, participants can visit 18 trails and four historical sites, recording a special symbol placed at each trailhead on their trail card, which is also available in Spanish.

“It’s essentially a scavenger hunt,” said Laura Williamson, community traffic safety program coordinator for the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, at an April Board of Commissioners meeting.

“The goal is to visit as many parks and trails as you can within the time frame, and you’re searching for one of those trail symbols along the trail,” she said. “It’s going to be a fox, a bunny, a deer, some kind of animal most of the time.”

New this year are the four historical sites included in the contest: Pennypacker Mills, Peter Wentz Farmstead, John James Audubon Center and Pottsgrove Manor.