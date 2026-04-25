Montgomery County Trail Challenge returns with 4 new ‘scavenger hunt’ locations
Participants can visit 18 trails and four historic sites, collecting animal symbols for prizes through Dec. 7.
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Starting Saturday, Montgomery County residents and visitors can embark on the annual Montco Trail Challenge.
After registering online, participants can visit 18 trails and four historical sites, recording a special symbol placed at each trailhead on their trail card, which is also available in Spanish.
“It’s essentially a scavenger hunt,” said Laura Williamson, community traffic safety program coordinator for the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, at an April Board of Commissioners meeting.
“The goal is to visit as many parks and trails as you can within the time frame, and you’re searching for one of those trail symbols along the trail,” she said. “It’s going to be a fox, a bunny, a deer, some kind of animal most of the time.”
New this year are the four historical sites included in the contest: Pennypacker Mills, Peter Wentz Farmstead, John James Audubon Center and Pottsgrove Manor.
Trail-goers can submit their results online or at a dropbox by Dec. 7. The county gives out prizes for going to five, 10 and 15 or more trails.
“If you’re new to the challenge, it’s a great way to get physically active and to explore the county and have fun,” Williamson said. “It’s free and available to all ages and capabilities. Last year, we had people sign up their infants for the program, and we had someone who was 92 complete the program.”
The challenge was launched more than a decade ago to encourage residents and visitors alike to take advantage of the county’s more than 100 miles of trails.
A survey of last year’s participants found that 95% of them had visited a new park or trail in the course of the challenge, and 93% learned something new about their community.
Other people walked, biked or ran more, with more than 60% saying that participating in the challenge improved their physical health, and 77% reporting that the challenge had improved their mental health.
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