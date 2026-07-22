2 workers injured at Camden’s troubled scrap metal facility

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Two men working at EMR’s scrap metal recycling complex in Camden’s Waterfront South neighborhood were hurt in an industrial accident Saturday night and were transported to Cooper University Hospital.

The incident occurred days after a judge had allowed the facility’s shredder to reopen following weeks of legal wrangling between the city of Camden and the company over fire safety at the plant and the city’s efforts to halt its operations.

One worker sustained life-threatening injuries and was in “critical, but stable condition” Tuesday, said Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen. The other had minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital, said Cooper University Health Care spokesperson Wendy Marano.

The multinational recycling company’s scrap metal shredding facility has faced opposition from some nearby residents and environmental advocates for years. In May, a two-alarm fire sent smoke into the neighborhood. The blaze was the latest of over a dozen at EMR’s industrial sites in Camden since 2020, and it sparked calls from elected officials for the facility to be shut down permanently.

In June, the city issued a cease operations order to the facility. EMR then sued the city, and the two parties negotiated a settlement agreement, which Camden City Council rejected in a vote early this month.

A New Jersey Superior Court judge then stopped the city from enforcing its cease operations order, allowing EMR to restart its shredder once it had confirmed that an automatic fire suppression system worked.

EMR began restarting work at the site July 13. The company announced plans to be fully operational by July 17 under a new “FireSMART” framework, which includes more employee training, fire breaks between scrap piles, a constant fire watch and audits of scrap metal suppliers’ compliance with EMR’s policies. The company bans material containing flammable lithium-ion batteries, which it blames as the driver of the repeated fires.