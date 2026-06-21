Camden County offers free legal services to military personnel and veterans

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Eligible military members in Camden County can now have legal documents such as last wills and testaments, advance directives for health care, and powers of attorney prepared for free. The county recently launched the Veterans Will Clinic, with the goal of helping active duty personnel, veterans and their spouses. According to recent U.S. Census estimates, Camden County is home to 18,909 veterans.

Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli said the county is always looking for ways to assist veterans and called the new service “a very small token of appreciation.”

“We thought this would be a good way to address legal matters that many are afraid to talk about,” he said. “Nobody likes to go talk to a lawyer or somebody else about their will or medical directors. It can be very uncomfortable for individuals and very expensive.”

Legal documents can be expensive and can range anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500, according to Cappelli, who is also a lawyer.