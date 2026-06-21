Camden County offers free legal services to military personnel and veterans
Attorneys will help prepare documents like wills and powers of attorney for free.
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Eligible military members in Camden County can now have legal documents such as last wills and testaments, advance directives for health care, and powers of attorney prepared for free. The county recently launched the Veterans Will Clinic, with the goal of helping active duty personnel, veterans and their spouses. According to recent U.S. Census estimates, Camden County is home to 18,909 veterans.
Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli said the county is always looking for ways to assist veterans and called the new service “a very small token of appreciation.”
“We thought this would be a good way to address legal matters that many are afraid to talk about,” he said. “Nobody likes to go talk to a lawyer or somebody else about their will or medical directors. It can be very uncomfortable for individuals and very expensive.”
Legal documents can be expensive and can range anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500, according to Cappelli, who is also a lawyer.
The Veterans Will Clinic was launched in May and will be available year-round through the county’s Veterans Affairs office. Attorney Susan M. Purvin will be working with servicemembers, veterans and their spouses in getting their legal affairs in order.
“These men and women have given so much in service to our country and providing them with peace of mind about their future is one small way we can give back to them,” she said in a statement.
Cape May County is looking to expand a similar service. County officials held a “Wills for Warriors” event at the American Legion Morvay-Miley-Crucie Post 524 in Ocean City. About 60 veterans and their spouses received free legal services at the June 8 event, county officials said.
The county surrogate’s office is considering similar future events that also include first responders. More than 5,400 veterans live in the county, according to Census estimates.
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