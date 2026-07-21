Bucks County resident Adam Walker lucked out with the lost-and-found service.

One January morning this year, he just had his fare ticket punched at Langhorne Station on the West Trenton Line, when he realized that he left his car unlocked. The train was fast approaching.

“I sprint back to my car and lock it up and I ran back,” said the Hatsboro/Newtown man. “Sometime in that whole skedaddle, my small wallet fell out of my pocket.”

Walker did not realize his wallet was missing until he was on the train heading to work in Center City, when the conductor was checking train tickets. Walker called the ticket office at Langhorne several times before doing what he described as “one of the worst things,” waking up his family “at 7:20 in the morning.”

“I’m like, ‘Can you guys drive down there and see if this little black wallet is sitting on the platform?’” he said.

His family was not able to locate the wallet. Meanwhile, the conductor gave him a ticket to get to the city.