Residents living in West Philadelphia neighborhoods of Overbrook Park, Carroll Park, Mill Creek and Mantua who rely on the 31 bus to head into Center City will have to find alternative transportation in the coming months.

The 31 bus is expected to stop running in the fall. But it’s not because there aren’t any riders on board.

Instead, there are about 35 people each hour on average who ride it between 76th Street and City Hall, according to SEPTA’s route performance data.

That’s more passengers than 32 other bus routes that will continue operating, data shows.

And the cost of operation is about $5.20 per passenger for the 31 bus, which is below average.

So why eliminate a bus route that has a steady stream of passengers and a lower cost to operate than similar routes?