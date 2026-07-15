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The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, or SRPRA, signed a memorandum of understanding with Amtrak, formalizing its commitment to resurrect passenger train service between Philadelphia, Phoenixville, Pottstown and Reading.

In a statement Wednesday, Chester County commissioner and SRPRA chair Marian Moskowitz called the agreement a “major milestone.”

“We look forward to the opportunity to reconnect communities like Reading to the Northeast Corridor and beyond, to support their economic and community development,” said Nicole Bucich, Amtrak vice president of planning and state partnerships, in a statement.

It has been more than four decades since passenger trains last stopped in Phoenixville. In 2022, Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties formed SRPRA — a culmination of years of local organizing to revive intercity rail in Philadelphia’s northernmost suburbs.

SRPRA officials identified Amtrak early in the process as a partner. Four years later, there is still work to be done and studies to be completed. However, the latest agreement outlines three items: SRPRA’s intention to have Amtrak operate the potential rail line, Amtrak’s commitment to estimate costs and prepare revenue forecasts, and Amtrak’s willingness to see the project through to the next phase.

“We are grateful to Amtrak for their support, to all our stakeholders including the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, and to our elected officials at all levels on both sides of the aisle who continue to help us advance this effort,” Moskowitz said.