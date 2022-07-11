Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

There is still no timeline or a price tag, but the mission to restore passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia has finally kicked into gear.

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, also known as SRPRA, held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon.

“The first meeting was great. We accomplished a lot. We set the foundation for bringing passenger rail back to Reading, Pottstown, and Phoenixville on the route to Philadelphia — and beyond,” said Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz, who is also vice chair of the new authority.

The historic Reading Railroad, a fixture in the board game Monopoly, once connected Philadelphia with its northern suburbs, but that was more than 40 years ago. Money problems derailed the line’s ability to stay in business.

Since then, there have been constant rumblings seeking to resurrect passenger service. In April, the wishes of some to restore the train line took on new life. Chester County joined Montgomery and Berks counties in approving the creation of SRPRA.