SEPTA inspections cause major delays for Regional Rail users

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Earlier this month, the Federal Railroad Administration issued an Emergency Order after several recent fires on SEPTA’s Regional Rail trains. Now, riders are experiencing service disruptions due to the ongoing inspections of 225 of its older Silverliner IV railcars.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said trains will have two or more cars removed as they perform federally mandated inspections and make modifications to keep the cars on the tracks.

“We’re trying to keep everything on a regular schedule with shorter trains. So somebody who’s accustomed to a train that has six cars is most likely down to a four-car train, and then the reductions follow from there,” Busch said.

As several trains rolled by stations without stopping because they were at full capacity, some frustrated commuters took to buses instead of the trains. Busch said 55 trains were canceled the first day of the inspections. By day two, 12 trains were canceled.

The bus ride takes about twice the normal commute time because it has to deal with city streets, stoplights and traffic.